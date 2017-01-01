J & K Beach Bar 200 returning to DL Jan. 14-15

"They (USXC Racing Association, which runs the event) moved the race to Devil's Lake last year," said Kevin Tinjum, owner of race sponsor J & K Marine.

But after a one-year absence, the ice of Big Detroit in front of the Holiday Inn on the Lake will once again be home to the two-day USXC event, which features racers of every age and skill level.

"We'll have everything from the juniors, with 10-13 year olds, to the pro stock races," Tinjum said. "There are 25 different classes."

Each day of competition begins at 9 a.m., with the youngest racers going first, and the top pro categories going last.

According to USXC Racing owner Brian Nelson of Spicer, Minn., "lake LeMans" style racing includes "straightaways, curves, right turns, left turns."

"Some curves are 180 degrees, some 90 degrees... it includes all types of turns and corners," adds Nelson, who is himself a former racing champion.

"It's kind of like Indy car racing, but on ice," Tinjum explained, noting that the terrain is flat, with all of the drama coming from the twists and turns that are built into the course.

Though he has raced the event in the past, Tinjum said he will not be among this year's competitors.

"I haven't been doing as much racing as I used to," he said, but added that he will be out there helping to plow the tracks before the races as well as providing spotting services out on the course as needed. "Each race will start and finish in front of the Holiday Inn, so spectators can watch," said Tinjum, adding that the race has brought upwards of 200 competitors to Detroit Lakes in years past.

There is no charge to watch the races, though participants must pay registration fees ranging from $175 to $450 per race, depending on which category they are entering. Online registration is preferred; visit the website at usxcracing.com for details.