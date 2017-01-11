Specifically, Brenk referred to the "tremendous amount" of local economic development and expansion, the city's "excellent financial condition," the retirements of longtime City Administrator Bob Louiseau, Police Chief Tim Eggebraaten and Alderman Marty Waller from their positions, and significant progress in "quality of life issues" like the expansion of Detroit Mountain and the city's own trail systems, stepped-up AIS prevention efforts and ongoing work on the city shoreland ordinance.

"Through strong leadership and effective city staff, Detroit Lakes has managed to remain fiscally sound in spite of drastic reductions in Local Government Aid over the last 15 years," Brenk said. "In fact, our LGA funding is projected to be just under $800,000 in 2017, which is less than half of the amount that the city received back in 2001.

"Based on statistics compiled by the League of Minnesota Cities for our region, Detroit Lakes receives, by far, the lowest LGA per capita but also has one of the lowest tax rates in the region," he added.

Brenk noted that part of the reason why the city is able to keep its property taxes so low is because of the revenue generated by its public utilities and municipal liquor store. With projected sales of over $6 million, the liquor store was able to transfer $500,000 in profit to the city's general fund, while the Public Utilities Commission approved a transfer of $525,000 in revenue to the general fund for fiscal year 2016.

"Our finance department also projects final receipts from the city's food and beverage tax to be over $400,000 for 2016, the highest level since inception of the tax," Brenk noted.

Without the revenue generated by that tax, the city would need to increase its property tax revenues by 10 percent to pay for the projects that it has funded, he added.

During his closing remarks, Brenk also noted that he was in favor of implementing a local option sales tax to pay for upcoming infrastructure and facilities improvement projects, rather than putting the burden for funding those projects entirely on the city's taxpayers.

"In my opinion, a local option tax is a fairer tax and will not only allow the city to accomplish our facility needs and additional implementation of the Business Corridors Redevelopment Plan, but also position Detroit Lakes for many years into the future."