After crunching the numbers in August 2016, the high school realized roughly 21 percent of their students were considered chronically absent, but Wolf had news of progress for the board this time around: Those numbers have dropped drastically, to only about 11 percent of students considered chronically absent, which is below the state average of about 15 percent.

"We've seen a really big, dramatic increase (in attendance)," said Wolf.

After implementing a system that clearly defined excused and unexcused absences and only allowed for eight unexcused absences in a class before credit was lost, high school administrators began seeing the increase in attendance.

Wolf reported that only about six or seven students have fallen into the category of losing credit due to absences under the new system — and they are working with those few students to complete credit recovery.

Wolf also thanked parents for their participation throughout the implementation of the new attendance procedures.

"We're seeing parents be really judicial about calling (students) in sick," said Wolf, adding, "We're asking parents to be mindful."

Furthermore, Wolf reported ACT and MCA scores at the high school have showed an increase this year.

"We're really proud of our scores," said Wolf, adding that they are still working on closing the achievement gap, but test scores reveal they are making progress in that area as well.

The high school is also working to implement two new classes: Ojibwe 2 and an Intro to Engineering course.

As for the rest of the schools in the district, the board approved limiting the distribution of open enrollment in certain grades.

"(That) doesn't necessarily mean we're closing open enrollment, but how those kids come into our district and where they're placed," said Superintendent Doug Froke, adding that the fifth grade at the middle school seems to be one of the "problematic areas" as far as distribution of students goes, due to the moderate growth in the number of district students, which now sits at a 13-kid increase from November's K-12 enrollment count.

The 13-kid increase also brings the district's student count to a 69-student gain over last year.

"I don't mean 69 as being moderate," said Froke, referring to the "moderate growth" the district has been seeing lately. "That's pretty aggressive growth."

As for the school board itself, after swearing in the new board members, they took nominations to elect board officers.

David Langworthy was nominated and approved as school board chair.

"I'll do my best," he said, accepting the position.

Brenda Muckenhirn is the new vice chair; Amy Erickson is board clerk; and Kylie Johnson will be the district's treasurer for 2017.