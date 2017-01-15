"The ice got so bad we had to run motor graders with serrated blades to cut the ice off over 150 miles of roadway — there were spots where it was over an inch thick," said Becker County Maintenance Superintendent Jona Jacobson. "It doesn't cut with a regular straight-edge (truck) blade at these temperatures."

How bad has it been? Since Dec. 1, the Becker County Highway Department has used 60 percent of its 2016-2017 budget for salt and sand.

"This (winter) we've already used more sand than last year all together," said Jacobson. The county has gone through 2,500 tons of sand so far this winter and 1,200 tons of salt.

All last winter the county went through a little over 2,000 tons of sand and 1,800 tons of salt.

It depends a lot on the weather and the temperature (salt is not as effective when it's colder than 15 degrees), but usually sanding trucks are loaded with a mix of salt and sand, with salt making up 25-30 percent of the load.

Salt is about ten times the cost of sand, but three of the county's 10 dedicated plowing routes use salt-only for safety reasons, because they are heavily-traveled roads.

For that same reason, MnDOT uses primarily salt to fight ice on state highways, Jacobson said.

While not as bad as the brutal winter of 1996-1997, the weather this season has old-timers on the plow crews talking about that winter, Jacobson said.

"There's a lot of times they have to get up in the middle of the night," he said, adding that oad crews have been out 32 days since Dec. 1.

"We had quite a run of straight (work) days," he added. "They were getting sick of the seat of the plow."

The rain on Christmas set the tone for the holiday season.

"We started at 3 or 4 p.m. and ran until 10 p.m. on Christmas, trying to slop off that rain," Jacobson said. "We've had well-below normal temperatures and we've been in the basement since then, we haven't been able to do much with it ... we just have one crew, not a split-shift like MnDOT, and there's a lot of ice out there."

The county budgets $200,000 to $300,000 a year for salt and sand, and sells the material to the Detroit Lakes Street Department at cost.

Piles of salt and sand are stored at the MnDOT site in Detroit Lakes, and supplies are also kept at the county highway sites in Lake Park and Osage.

The county and city work well together, said Detroit Lakes Public Works Director Brad Green.

Equipment is shared when needed, and jurisdiction is not an issue when law enforcement calls in to report a dangerous intersection.

In general, city snow removal efforts are going well, but the entire snow-removal budget will likely be spent this year, Green said.

Those warm, low-snow winters the past few years have left Minnesotans a little spoiled, he added.

"This is a more typical winter," Green said. "And it's Minnesota, so there is snow and ice on the streets."

Piles of snow stored by the city at various sites "have gotten quite large," he said, but crews are chipping away at them as time allows.

Residents can help by giving snow removal equipment lots of room to work, and by parking further away from snow piles when crews are working to remove them.

"We have a well-trained, responsible work force," Green said. "They are very responsive. They come in on a snow emergency, even on holidays."

Green asked residents to keep their sidewalks shoveled and not wait for the city to do the job.

"We do try to get around to the sidewalks, but it is the homeowner's responsibility," he said. "With these snow conditions it will be less and less we can get out to help."

Jacobson urged motorists not to pass snowplows on the highway. "They average 20 to 30 miles per hour, and once our guys see a few cars behind them they will pull over, but they have to wait for a safe spot to pull over," he said.

He reminded homeowners not to pile snow on the highway right-of-way (usually at the end of their driveways) since it can cause problems with drifting and visibility.

And the county has been getting a lot of complaints about mailbox damage, he added.

"They think we hit the mailbox," he said. "We replace it if the plow hits it, but not if snow from the plow hits it. You can tell which it is when you look at it."

Jacobson and Green have this parting advice for Minnesotans in the midst of an old-time, cold, snowy winter:

"Slow down and be patient," said Jacobson.

"Stay away from the big equipment with the flashing lights," Green said, "and everybody be safe."