Like a ton of bricks: Flu cases on the rise at DL hospital

The main flu strain circulating this season is influenza A (H3N2), according to the State Health Department. Adults 65 and older are usually affected more in seasons where H3N2 is the dominant strain. The vaccine this year is a good match for this strain of influenza.

Flu can be a serious, life-threatening illness, even for otherwise healthy people. Federal health data show that about half of children hospitalized with flu over the last several years did not have an underlying medical condition.

"We sure have quite an increase recently in the DL emergency department," Belk said. Doctors there screen for both Type A and Type B influenza, and most cases have been Type A, he said.

Locally, ER doctors are also seeing a lot of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a virus that causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract. It's so common that most children have been infected with the virus by age 2, according to the Mayo Clinic. "It affects a lot of kids, babies, young children," Belk said. "Just last night, I had three or four cases come in."

In adults and older, healthy children, the symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus are mild and typically mimic the common cold.

But infection with respiratory syncytial virus can be severe in some cases, especially in premature babies and infants with underlying health conditions. RSV can also become serious in older adults, adults with heart and lung diseases, or anyone with a very weak immune system.

"If your children have trouble breathing, if they're making a wheezing sound or high-pitched sound, parents need to call their doctor or come to the ER," Belk said. "It can cause children to become pretty sick."

RSV and the flu are different things, but It's not too late to get a flu shot. The flu season can last through April, so getting a flu vaccine now will provide protection for the rest of the season. Health officials recommend that everyone ages 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every year.

The symptoms of flu, which tend to come on suddenly, can include a sore throat, coughing, fever, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. People who become severely ill with flu-like symptoms should seek medical care. If you see a doctor within 24 to 48 hours of catching the flu, the anti-viral drugs like Tamiflu can be effective, Belk said. Otherwise you just treat the symptoms with over-the-counter pain medicine and plenty of fluids. Help prevent the flu by washing your hands a lot, Belk said.

Weekly flu statistics by the Minnesota Department of Health show the state's flu status has been elevated from local to regional geographic spread. This means certain areas of the state have seen more flu outbreaks or increases in flu-like illness or lab-confirmed cases of flu. With flu activity increasing in neighboring states as well, health officials expect cases to continue to go up in the coming weeks.

"Start the new year on the right foot by making sure you and your family get your flu vaccine," said Kris Ehresmann, director of the Infectious Disease Division at the Minnesota Department of Health. "The more people who are vaccinated, the more protection we'll have in the community to slow or stop the spread, especially to those at high risk for complications from flu."

Parents who got the nasal spray vaccine for their child in the past should get them a flu shot this year. The nasal spray vaccine is not recommended this year because it was found to not be effective at preventing flu over the three previous flu seasons.

"We know people may be disappointed that they have to get a shot, but the shot is the recommended option this year," said Ehresmann. "The small poke is far better than being sick with flu and missing days or weeks of school, work or other activities."

People in this age group may feel young and healthy, but as we age our immune system has a harder time fighting off the flu. That's why getting a flu vaccine is really important for this age group.

Pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions are also at high risk for complications from flu and should get vaccinated.

You can find a flu vaccine clinic near you at mdhflu.com (select "Vaccine Clinic Look-Up"). Check with your doctor's office, regular walk-in clinic or pharmacy about getting vaccinated against the flu.