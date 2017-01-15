City Administrator Kelcey Klemm noted that there are no city committees to which five council members or more — which constitutes a quorum under state law — are currently assigned.

"There are no more than three or four council members assigned to any committee in 2017," he said.

The question was raised, however, about what happens when another council member comes to a committee meeting where four council members are already present.

"If there is a quorum present (at a committee meeting), the appropriate response, at minimum, is that the only people to participate are the council members assigned to that committee," Ramstad said.

The gray area, he added, is what constitutes "participation."

"People have different perceptions of what 'participation' (in a committee meeting) is," Ramstad said.

Would asking questions regarding the issue or project under discussion be considered participation? It could be, he noted, which is why the appropriate response would be either to ask that council member to leave, or not allow them to participate in discussion at all, even to ask questions.

Alderman Bruce Imholte said he thought it was "B.S." that he not be allowed to come to a committee meeting and ask questions.

Alderman Ron Zeman expressed similar sentiments, noting that it was "frustrating" to be told that he couldn't come to a meeting that is open to the public (which all committee meetings are).

"The open meeting law is not B.S.," said Alderman Jamie Marks Erickson, who is a former Detroit Lakes Newspapers editor.

Ramstad said that there were other options, such as "doing away with the committee system entirely," or posting every committee meeting as a council meeting — which would have the same effect, he added, because actions taken in committee could be considered official council decisions.

Klemm noted after the meeting that the current city government structure has committee members serving in an advisory capacity, by absorbing all of the information that needs to be gathered and making recommendations to the council. The council then chooses whether or not to act on those recommendations.

"It's an effective system," he said.