"It was a good process," said City Administrator Kelcey Klemm on Friday.

After the objectives were established, he added, "We set dates for the more tangible steps we have to take to accomplish those goals and objectives."

One "action" item that was clearly at the top of the list was implementing a local option sales tax. The reason why this was so high on everyone's priority list, Klemm said, is because it requires immediate action.

"We need to work on the special legislation to be introduced during this year's session (of the State Legislature)," Klemm said, "and we also have to work on community outreach and public engagement, so people in this community understand the goals of the tax and what its benefits will be. We want to be transparent and engage the public in that process."

Part of the reason why public engagement is so important, he added, is that a special referendum will need to be passed by local voters in order to implement the tax.

Currently, the council is eyeing a half-cent sales tax, Klemm noted. The reason why Mayor Matt Brenk and other city officials are in favor of this tax, he explained, is because they feel it's a "fairer" way to generate the funds for such "needed" projects as upgrading or replacing the city's public works, police department and administration facilities, as well as "wanted" projects like the development of a waterfront district, centered on West Lake Drive, that is "the envy of the Midwest region," which is how the group phrased this objective during Thursday's planning session.

Also high on the city's priority list, Klemm said, was the completion of two major projects that are already underway: replacing Detroit Lakes' outdated wastewater treatment facilities, and upgrading the local airport with a longer runway, which is a joint project with the county.

Other objectives discussed during Thursday's session included developing a wider variety of local housing options and rehabilitating some existing housing facilities; improving communication and cooperation, both between city departments and other local government agencies; and the development of diverse, non-property-tax funding sources to fuel city growth and development, utilizing all available resources, including grant funding, while maintaining the city's current financial health.