Crime & accidents

Wednesday, Jan. 4

At 11:45 a.m. a caller reported a theft on the 28000 block of Highway 34.

At 3:09 p.m. items were reported missing from a home on the 100 block of Washington Avenue.

Thursday, Jan. 5

At 12:26 p.m. cash was reported stolen from a purse in a vehicle parked at Kmart.

At 9:24 p.m. a caller reported a theft on the 200 block of Main Street in Detroit Lakes, where a man moved out and took an eight-month-old pit bull with him.

Friday, Jan. 6

At 4:50 p.m. a caller reported the theft of meds on the 14000 block of Globstad Beach Road in Lake Park.

At 9:55 p.m. the Callaway Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the 24000 block of 230th Street. The Callaway Fire Department was on scene from about 10 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. The Detroit Lakes Fire Department also responded and was on scene for about two hours.

Saturday, Jan. 7

At 9:06 p.m. the Callaway Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 22000 block of Highway 21 in Detroit Lakes. The Callaway Fire Department was on scene for about an hour.

Sunday, Jan. 8

At 10:26 a.m. a caller reported a sasquatch statue had been stolen from a residence on the 10000 block of Sherbrooke Beach Lane in Pelican Rapids.

At 11:29 a.m. the Frazee Fire Department responded to a residence fire on the 30000 block of Eagle Lake Road, where an outlet had caught fire while the residence owners were away. The Frazee Fire Department was on scene for about 15 minutes.

Monday, Jan. 9

At 12:59 p.m. two tires on a vehicle were slashed, while parked on the 200 block of Front Street.

At 3:01 p.m. a caller reported dog tags, a black sweatshirt, a gold watch, a baseball hat, and a silver belt were taken from a vehicle parked on the 1100 block of Eighth Street in Detroit Lakes.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

At 12:31 p.m. a caller reported a theft at the Detroit Lakes High School.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

At 8 a.m. a caller reported the theft of a cell phone.

Thursday, Jan. 12

At 10:24 a.m. a caller reported the theft of a gas can from a vehicle parked on the 40000 block of Highway 34 in White Earth.

Friday, Jan. 13

At 7:22 a.m. an outdoor furnace building caught fire in the 44000 block of Highway 34. Carsonville Fire and Rescue and Wolf Lake Fire Department responded for a little over an hour.