One of the biggest concerns in Suckert's presentation revolved around the need for space, with "the bubble," the three largest student groups, moving into fifth, sixth, and seventh grade next year.

The middle school is requesting 20 additional lockers to accommodate the incoming students, which is estimated to bring the number of students in the building into the "high 800's," though the building's capacity sits at roughly 750.

The middle school is also looking at adding another fifth grade section to keep class sizes low for the high student count.

With a "slow and steady growth" continuing to prove true throughout the entire district, the district's business manager, Ryan Tangen, also mentioned they are looking into adding another bus route next year.

"We're at the point right now where we're going to have to add another bus route," he said.

Tangen also said the district will begin looking at spring projects to see "what can we do to these buildings to make them accommodate the increase in students."

The school board is also beginning to look at ways to solve the space issue, still hoping to gather more information about what changes are needed in the schools, with teachers potentially being the next to be polled, though more informally than the community survey.

The district also scheduled an open work session to begin discussing space issue solutions. The meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m., location yet to be determined.

Looking farther into next year, the district has begun planning out next year's school calendar. The plan being to keep things pretty similar to this year's set up, though it still needs to be fine tuned.

The hope is to increase student-contact days in the upcoming year.

"We have one of the least number of student-contact days in the state," said Superintendent Doug Froke, adding that they plan to add one student-contact day for now, redesignating a day which was previously an inservice day, since the district is also heavier than others on professional and inservice days.

As for district finances, the board approved continuing a school line of credit, which has not been utilized yet, but is kept open in case of an emergency.

There is also an opportunity for Arvig customers to donate $1 per month at no additional cost to them. Customers can simply call their provider and designate a school district to donate to.

"Right now, as is, when that money comes in, it goes into the general fund," said Tangen.

As for other business, Colleen Schmidt and Cheryl Knopf have announced their retirement from the Detroit Lakes School District, after many years of service, and many on the board expressed their gratitude for their work and that they will be missed.

Also during the meeting, Morgan Nodsle has been appointed as a deaf and hard of hearing teacher for the district.

The district also signed a "Separation Agreement and Release of Claims" with Michael Dahl, a new teacher in the district who was instructing the Ojibwe Language and Culture class.