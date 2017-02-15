Phil Lindsley, who grew up in Vergas but currently lives in Oregon, drove all the way to Detroit Lakes just to drop a line in the ice. He made the trip with no one but his lucky charm — his dog — by his side.

"The drive was a little over 1,200 miles," he said. "But I miss this. You tell people about stuff like this in Oregon and they think it's a myth."

The DL Breakfast Rotary hosted its 7th Annual Poles n' Holes Fishing Derby on Feb. 11, an event that was estimated to have drawn around 1,500 fishermen to the area.

"We had a record turn-out this year," said Brent Gerber, event announcer and member of the planning committee. "In the time that we've been doing this, we've raised over $100,000, which goes right back into community projects, and we've given away over $200,000 in prizes."

Gates opened at 9 a.m. and, by 11 a.m., the ice was packed with fishermen and spectators, measuring the depths of their ice holes and feasting on hot dogs. Some, feeling the effects of the chilly weather, headed to a table for free shots provided by Seven Sisters Spirits.

"This is our fourth year here," said Seven Sisters General Manager Steve Larsen. "We love supporting the Rotary, and Ice Hole (Schnapps) fits well with the event."

The table was crowded until the last drop of alcohol was gone, with a flavor for all tastes. Larsen was offering cherry, mint, root beer and cinnamon Schnapps for participants to try.

"I'm a root beer guy," he said, "but the cinnamon warms you up pretty well."

Meanwhile, on the event stage, Clam Outdoors Pro staff member and avid fisherman Tony Mariotti was providing tricks of the trade.

"Being attentive is beneficial when you're at a derby," he said, "but derby fishing is a lot of luck of the draw. Try having a little enticer, a little something extra, like a little feather (on your lure)."

As children and adults alike asked Mariotti for his advice, he noted that even he has things to learn.

"There are a lot of people out here that are a lot better fishermen than me," he said. "But we share our tips and we learn from each other."

According to Gerber, encouraging that kind of sharing and learning is an important part of Poles n' Holes.

"It's important to get young people out here and fishing," he said. "We're happy to further that cause here today."

Young people were definitely represented at the derby, with one even placing in the top 30 ranking of heaviest fish. However, those who didn't place still had high hopes for the derby. According to Adrian Carbajal, his son was radiating confidence before the derby began.

"He's convinced that he will win that Ice Castle," he said. "He dreams big, and I'm not going to crush that."

Carbajal's wife, Mandie, said that they had been planning to attend the derby for a month, after having just moved to the area from Colorado.

"This is our first time out here," she said. "But there's really not much ice fishing in Colorado."

In the end, it was a 3.03 pound Northern that stole the Ice Castle Fish House grand prize. Dan Oelfke of Frazee said that he was excited to have won the house.

Unfortunately, he said that there was one thing missing from his big moment: "I didn't get a photo."

Other derby prizes included money, ice augers, gift cards provided by sponsors, passes to Moondance Jam and more. Although 30 lucky fishermen did place, many have spent years without catching a single fish. However, they keep coming back.

"My bobber went down once," joked Wes Borah, who has attended the derby three times. "It's fun to get out, though, and you never know. The fish might pick your one line out of a thousand."