By a 6-1 vote, action was tabled on a resolution authorizing Mayor Matt Brenk and City Administrator Kelcey Klemm to seek special legislation from the Minnesota State Legislature to implement a local option sales tax.

The delay was at least partially due to vocal opposition from several local residents toward one of the potential projects to be funded by the sales tax: The extension of North Shore Drive into the proposed new lakefront development district.

Rather than acting on the sales tax proposal at Tuesday's meeting, the city's aldermen opted to hold a public hearing on the sales tax at a special council meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at City Hall.

The special meeting was already under consideration, in order to discuss the recently completed facility plan for a proposed project on Willow Street and West Avenue. However, the time of the meeting was changed from noon to 5 p.m., in order to allow as many interested local residents to attend the public hearing as possible.

Only Alderman Dan Wenner voted against tabling the motion, noting that any further delay in getting the proposed legislation before the State Legislature during its 2017 session could take away the option of using the sales tax as a "backup plan" for funding part of the city's $34 million wastewater treatment plant project.

Klemm had already cautioned against delaying the motion, noting "time is not on our side" when it comes to seeking legislation to be passed during the current session, because the legislation still has not been written, and the session is already nearly half over.

As proposed in the resolution reviewed at Tuesday's meeting, the council is seeking a half-cent local sales tax to fund up improvements to local facilities and infrastructure. The tax would expire after $28 million in revenues were raised, or 25 years had passed, whichever occurred first.

Alderman Jamie Marks Erickson was the first to speak out against passing the resolution, noting that she felt more public input was necessary.

Alderman Barb Schiller agreed, noting that she "didn't feel comfortable voting yes" on the proposal until the public had been given more opportunity to comment, both on the sales tax itself and the projects that it could potentially fund over the next 25 years.

One of those proposed projects on the list was the extension of North Shore Drive.

Several residents of that area spoke out against it during the meeting.

"What would this do to the value of our property?" asked Roger Lee, who lives on Lake Avenue. "I could easily see it dropping 20 to 25 percent."

Lee also questioned why they would propose a road extension that would cut through the parking area for the brand new Marriott hotel development, which already had limited parking available.

Others noted that the street extension would increase speeds for people driving through that area, which was heavily residential.

Vice Mayor Ron Zeman, who was chairing the meeting in the absence of Mayor Matt Brenk, said that those speaking out against this project were "putting the cart before the horse," because the North Shore Drive extension was only one of several projects on the list, and nothing had been decided on which ones would make the final cut.

Resident Kyle Braaten said that he agreed with the "putting the cart before the horse" statement, but felt that the council should have sought public input first, before deciding which projects to put on the list.

Earlier in the meeting, the council unanimously voted to reject a proposal to extend Pelican Lane 640 feet south and connect it with Eighth Street — after a public hearing on the proposed street project drew complaints from more than a half-dozen residents of the area, with only one person speaking in favor.

Most of the residents' opposition stemmed from the fact that turning their "quiet little cul-de-sac" into a throughway would increase both the speed and frequency of traffic, and was not really necessary.