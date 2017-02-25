So his thoughts turned toward New Year's resolutions, and he said to himself, "What am I not doing that I want very much to do?"

As it turned out, writing was at the very top of his bucket list, so Hummel sat down that morning and wrote a couple of sample columns to take to then Tribune publisher John Meyer.

"I said I wanted to write a column once a month, but he (Meyer) said, 'No, I want it weekly — I want continuity,'" Hummel says. "So he took charge of me right off the bat."

That continuity has remained intact right up to the present day, as even though he retired from his law practice in 2010, Hummel's weekly column, "The Pony Express," continues to grace this newspaper's pages every Wednesday.

Early in 2017, Hummel published his fourth book, "The Last Word," a collection of his favorite columns from the past 40 years.

"I don't know how much longer I'll be doing this (i.e., writing columns), but I think this will be my last book of this type," says Hummel, who published a similar anthology, "The Day the World Ran Out of Denim," back in the mid-1980s.

In the interim, Hummel has also published two nonfiction books: The first, "One Town, One Team," was about how the community of Perham rallied around ailing high school basketball player Zach Gabbard and his teammates, cheering the team on to its 2011 state basketball championship, where Gabbard made an inspiring appearance after recovering from a shocking mid-season heart attack.

The second, "One Step Forward," was about how a former Detroit Lakes High School Rotary Exchange student from Haiti, Miquette Denie, parlayed the friends and connections she had made during her years in Detroit Lakes, first as an exchange student and later as a nursing student at Concordia College, into the establishment of nonprofit educational organization TeacHaiti, which went on to establish not just one, but two schools in Denie's home country.

Hummel garnered the material for that book from three visits to Haiti, including one as part of a mission trip to help build the original TeachHaiti School of Hope in Port-au-Prince.

He was also the co-author (along with Mary Otto) of an original play, "HolmesSpun Theatre," which was performed at the grand opening of the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes, 15 years ago.

Though Hummel has had what many would consider quite a successful second career as a writer, he doesn't refer to it as such.

"This has been a hobby — a very gratifying hobby," he says. "I love it. It's been fun and that's why I do it."

His family, which includes wife Bev and three grown children, has always been supportive — although his kids asked him pretty early on not to write about them in his columns, after getting teased about it in school.

"I thought, 'there's just too much good stuff to mine there,'" Hummel recalls — so his wife Bev became Raquel, in honor of 1970s movie bombshell Raquel Welch, while his kids became Buckwheat, Cinderella and Goldilocks.

"When Raquel Welch turned 70, I changed her name to Eartha," says Hummel — an homage to Eartha Kitt, a woman he admired because "she spoke her mind, was strong, determined and ageless" — a more fitting tribute to the woman he has called wife for more than half his life now.

As for where he gets his inspiration, Hummel's "quizzical speculations," as he likes to refer to them, are often of the whimsical variety.

"Sometimes it's serious, but quite often it's not," he says of the topics he chooses.

"If you're lucky, you can make it as fun for the reader as it is for you (as a writer)," Hummel adds. "I like to take something and try to add a dash of creativity, a little sense of fun to it. I like to tease."

And his readers like to tease back. Hummel says that one of his friends has told him that his latest book was the perfect size to prop up the uneven leg of his favorite coffee table; he just laughed in response.

As for where people can get a copy of "The Last Word," Hummel says that for now, distribution is mainly through word of mouth.

"You can call or send me an email, and I'll deliver one to you," he says. "I have books in my car all the time now; when people come up and ask me, I'll just say, 'Wait right here," then I'll run to the car and get one."

He did do a presentation at Kiwanis a few weeks ago, however, and ended up selling quite a few copies.

"I read some of my favorite articles from the book, and people bought it on the spot," he says. "The very best way to market a book is to be invited somewhere to speak about it."

In other words, look for Hummel at a library or community event near you sometime soon.