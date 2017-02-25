According to City Administrator Kelcey Klemm, this essentially means the $25 million, three-phase project proposed by owner Bob Spilman will move on for consideration by the Community Development Commission without a "yes" or "no" recommendation from the planning board.

"We'll see you at the CDC meeting," said Spilman in response to the vote on Thursday.

The next meeting of the Detroit Lakes Community Development Commission, at which Spilman's proposal will be considered, is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9 in the City Council Chambers.

The controversial project had come before the Planning Commission in two earlier incarnations, which were rejected mainly due to the size of the planned unit development, which would require the 5.7-acre property at the corner of Highland Drive and Lemmon Road to be rezoned from a combination of residential agricultural (classified "R-A") and residential single-family housing (classified "R-2") to an R-3 district, allowing for multi-family dwellings.

Other objections were raised regarding inadequate parking, which were addressed in the new proposal by putting the parking underground.

The modified proposal submitted at Thursday's meeting also called for a three-story development instead of the four-story one that had originally been proposed.

Despite the modifications, several residents of the area spoke out against the project at Thursday's meeting, with most objections coming from the fact that at three stories, the project was still outside the maximum height requirement for projects in that zone.

Other objections were raised about the new road alignment for the proposed project, which would outlet onto Randolph Road instead of Highland Drive. One resident said that the new road extension would run right along the back of his property, where his children like to play. Also at Thursday's meeting, the Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat for Long Pine Estates, a 58-unit development planned for Longview Drive and owned by Nugget Investments LLC.

The commission also granted an extension to the conditional use permit issued for the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel, condominium and restaurant project at the corner of West Lake Drive and Washington Avenue. According to an email from developer Troy Hoekstra, the projected opening date of May 1 has been pushed back to mid-June.