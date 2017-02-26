Yes, they would all fit there, according to local veteran Dave Coalwell, who is leading the effort to boost the visibility of the park, and to honor all the branches of the military.

Before anything could happen, the city would have to approve the plan and would need to be the entity that requests the items from the military, Coalwell said. "We can't do that."

Coalwell has extensive military experience and has been active with local veterans groups. And he has done some measuring at Veterans Park.

"The question is whether we can get the right aircraft," he said. "Only the F-16 will actually fit in there just right—it's the smallest of the bunch."

The F-16 would be displayed on the highway side of the monument at the park, he said. "There's a triangle sidewalk there and it would go to the east of the sidewalk."

The Bradley fighting vehicle "is small enough to fit within the triangle," he added. M1A1 Abrams tank "would go on the other end, by the other monument, and the patrol boat would fit on the west side of the other sidewalk."

Coalwell said the group originally hoped to get a Navy Swift boat, but they are just too large.

The military would donate the equipment for display at no cost, Coalwell said. "They'd tell us where we can pick one up," but paying for the transportation, installation and maintenance would be up to the locals. That will be the tricky part, he said.

"We don't know the total cost of getting them here and getting them up to snuff," he said. But the transportation is not likely to be cheap.

"Willmar was lucky enough to get an F-14 Tomcat that was sitting in Minneapolis. It cost about $50,000 to get it from Minneapolis to Willmar."

Coalwell said the idea came from local veterans talking among themselves. "We have the Army National Guard here, and some Navy guys," he said, and Coalwell has lots of friends connected to the Air National Guard in Fargo. "I used to fly fighters," he said. "I was wondering how we could do it."

At one point, he had a chance to obtain a retired fighter aircraft, and that got other veterans interested, but "it was an old bird, a parts-only bird," he said, not suitable for fixing up and displaying. Still, it got the wheels turning.

Coalwell recently sent out this letter of support to veterans groups and some local units of government in Becker County:

"The Veterans Park has had great success in establishing a lasting memorial for the Veterans and their families through providing pavers and benches which displays their service to this great nation. I have been approached by several groups of Veterans wishing to continue to build upon the recognition of the various branches of military services. Efforts have begun to obtain a jet fighter, a Swift Boat and a Bradley fighting vehicle, which would represent all the branches."

The Becker County Board approved a letter of support on Tuesday.

Coalwell said a package will be presented to the Detroit Lakes Park Board at its March meeting. "With their support, it will be placed on agenda of the City Council for approval," he said.