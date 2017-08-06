Houser started out by showing the crowd at the Soo Pass "How Country Feels," then followed up that unabashed ode to the joys of country living with a "cover" of pal Trace Adkins' chart-topper, "Honky Tonk Badonkedonk" — which couldn't really be classified as a cover, since Houser was one of the writers on that 2005 hit.

"I don't get to play this one too often," said Houser with a smile before launching into the tune.

Houser interspersed some of his earlier material, such as 2008's "Boots On" and "My Kinda Country," with his string of 2013 hits, "Like A Cowboy," "Runnin' Outta Moonlight" and "Goodnight Kiss."

"That was the first No. 1 I ever had as a songwriter, which was pretty cool," said Houser of 'Goodnight Kiss."

The singer also gave the WE Fest crowd a glimpse of some of his new material, such as the not-yet-released "High Time Again," and showed off his blues chops by covering a couple of Elmore James songs, "It Hurts Me Too" and "Shake Your Moneymaker."

"Thank you all for a hell of a Saturday night!" said Houser before leaving the stage to make way for Eldredge — who was celebrating the success of his self-titled, just-released album, which WE Fest host Storme Warren revealed had already been burning its way up to the top of the charts.

Eldredge started out his set by proclaiming he was "here to save the day" with his new single, "Superhero," then urged the crowd, "let's all have some fun and get wild!" as he broke into his playful 2013 hit, "Don't Ya," followed by the 2017 release, "Somethin' I'm Good At."

Eldredge also revealed the crowd that he had family from St. Cloud, Minn., who were in the audience that night.

"They've been asking me for years, 'When are you going to play WE Fest:?'" Eldredge said, adding that he had been trying to make it happen for a few years, but in 2017, the timing was finally right.

His set included a wide range of moods, from the unabashedly romantic "Love Someone" and "The Long Way," to a sly cover of Kanye West's "Gold Digger" and a spot-on interpretation of Bob Seeger's "Night Moves."

As the night wore on, the concert bowl at the Soo Pass became gradually fuller, and by the time headliner Luke Bryan took the stage just before 10:30, it was jam packed.

"Damn, there's a lot of people here!" Bryan exclaimed as he looked out over the crowd, seemingly in awe.

He got comfortable quite quickly, however, as he stated, "I think I might need to do a shot with y'all to get you fired up!" — and then proceeded to raise his glass.

It worked. The audience was singing along loudly as Bryan fired them up with a series of party-themed songs including "My Kind of Night," "Kick the Dust Up" and "Crash My Party."

Even the somewhat more introspective "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye," "I See You" and "Fast" failed to dampen their enthusiasm — or Bryan's, as he launched into the cheeky "You Make My Speakers Go Boom-Boom," followed by crowd-pleasers "Roller Coaster," "Country Man," "Play It Again" and many more.