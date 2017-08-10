West Lake Drive will be partially closed Friday evening for street dance
West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes will be closed from Lake Avenue to Minnesota Avenue on Friday evening (from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.) for the Firefighters Street Dance.
The dance will be held in front of Lakeside Tavern and features 32 Below, a popular Fargo pop country music band. The event starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m., acccording to the Chamber of Commerce Events Calendar.
Admittance is a free-will donation that goes to suppport the Detroit Lakes Fire Department.