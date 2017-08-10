Search
    West Lake Drive will be partially closed Friday evening for street dance

    By News Staff Today at 2:33 p.m.

    West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes will be closed from Lake Avenue to Minnesota Avenue on Friday evening (from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.) for the Firefighters Street Dance.

    The dance will be held in front of Lakeside Tavern and features 32 Below, a popular Fargo pop country music band. The event starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m., acccording to the Chamber of Commerce Events Calendar.

    Admittance is a free-will donation that goes to suppport the Detroit Lakes Fire Department.

