Currently in the midst of finishing a tour with Florida Georgia Line, Fuller will be switching gears at the end of the month, heading to Detroit Lakes to do two of his Faith, Goals, Life motivational speaking events in honor of National Bullying Prevention Month.

Fuller started speaking at schools almost two years ago when he was invited to come back to his old high school and motivate the kids there by talking about the success he's seen with his drumming career. He says talking to the kids at his alma mater really inspired him to develop a platform and travel around to other schools telling kids that if he can succeed, anyone can do it.

"I basically wrote down 13 things I would want to hear if I was a kid in school," said Fuller. "I thought about what would inspire me."

Since then, Fuller says he's probably done about 20 of these events, and he doesn't see the gigs slowing down.

"These events are really starting to take charge," he said, adding that his message to "dream big" and do so with integrity has been well-received.

During the events, Fuller says he usually starts off by playing some songs to catch the kids' attention.

"As a kid, we used to have motivational speakers come to our school," he said, adding that he felt like most of them couldn't catch his attention. "I used to walk away thinking at least I got out of a class or at least I got out of test."

So Fuller took those less-than-inspiration experiences, and decided to do his events a little differently.

"We set up a drum kit, and we rock out," he said, adding, "I play some Florida Georgia Line songs...and I even have a couple of my own that I share."

From there, they get into Fuller's 13 things.

"We talk about character...not living in your past," Fuller lists.

Some of his talking points include being a leader, not a follower; happiness is found within; smiles are contagious; kindness is free; think positive; and, the big ending, dream big.

"At the end of the day, I was just a dreamer," said Fuller. He knew he loved to play the drums and, even though he didn't know how to achieve his goals, he went for them anyway.

Fuller will be rocking out and talking Faith, Goals, and Life on the morning of Friday, Oct. 27 in Lake Park, then heading over to Waubun for an afternoon presentation.

The events are not open to the public, but Fuller fans will still get the chance to see him Saturday when he will make an appearance at Speakeasy's 15 th annual Spooktacular.