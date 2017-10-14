Detroit Lakes High School is actually the 2nd school 17-year-old Jayelin Block has pushed to get a gender neutral unisex bathroom, the other was Frazee High School.

She says as a transgender woman, it's something that needed to be done.

It's something as small as a sign, but has the potential to make a world of difference for some students.

Jayelin Block said, "I'm glad I'm making a difference for the people who are going to come after me. I want them to feel safe at school, I want them to feel like their education is important, no matter who they are or what they are."

Soon, Detroit Lakes High School will change an old staff bathroom to now be labeled as gender neutral/unisex.

"I said to the school, it's 2017. and you're one of the only schools in the area who hasn't done this. We need to make the change," said Block.

Jaylen is transgender and felt it was a necessary step for the school to take, which is why she started talking to counselors and school administrators to push for the change.

"It feels great. But at only 17, I'm changing the world. Even if it's in this little community - Doing what I can is amazing," said Block.

Jaylen's advocacy isn't going to stop.

"Everybody has a voice, some people just don't know how to use. But, I'm strong and independent - So, I will do my best to get what's right," said Block.

She's going to continue to try and make the world a more accepting place.

We did reach out to the school, but we did not hear back.

Jayelin did tell us the school is just waiting on signage, and this change should be implemented in the next few weeks.