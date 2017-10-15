But prior to that, the fire hall was housed in a multi-purpose brick building, built in 1936, that is now home to the local offices of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and U.S. Congressman Collin Peterson. Back in the 1930s-1950s, the building also housed, at various times, a veterinary practice operated by Gus Olson; the old Agricultural Adjustment Administration (AAA), a federal agency created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the early 1930s; the Detroit Lakes City Council chambers; some city jail cells; and a small apartment, which was home to the Thibault family from 1938-1945.

George Thibault, a Detroit Lakes native and 1953 graduate of Detroit Lakes High School, recalls those days fondly.

"The place where we lived (on the building's second floor) was originally intended to be an open fire bay, with living quarters for the fire department," says Thibault, who now makes his home in Inver Grove Heights, but recently returned to Detroit Lakes for a visit with some of his former classmates — and a chance to get a look at the old 1927 American LaFrance fire truck that was once a playground of sorts for himself and his older sister.

"It even had a brass fire pole in it," Thibault said of his family's old apartment, "though needless to say, the trap door built around the pole was kept screwed shut so we couldn't slide down it."

Arville Thompson, who graduated with Thibault in 1953 and later became a volunteer firefighter with the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, serving for 25 years (including 10 years as chief), said that he later had the opportunity to slide down that fire pole, all the way from the third floor to the basement.

"It was quite a ride," he recalled, adding that the pole eventually had to be removed.

Though he never got the chance to slide down the pole himself, Thibault did recall how he and his sister often visited the former fire chief, Frank Palm, while their dad was at work, and Palm would let them climb around on the fire trucks, including the LaFrance pumper — which was restored years later as a fire department project and is still used as a parade vehicle.

"It was our playground," Thibault said of the fire hall, adding that Palm didn't mind occasionally looking after the kids of one of his firefighters — especially after their mother passed away from an illness in 1942, when George was still quite young. His father, who was also named George, served with the local fire department for over 20 years.

Thompson added that the LaFrance pumper was still in use as late as 1961, when he joined the department.

"I was the last operator on it," he said, adding that the final time the vehicle was used in an actual fire was in 1962.

The younger George Thibault moved away from Detroit Lakes before he was old enough to become a firefighter himself. While he was still in high school, during the summer between his junior and senior years, he started working for the MInnesota Department of Transportation.

"One of my first jobs was surveying Highway 34 from Dunvilla to Barnesville," he said.

After he graduated high school, George spent the summer working for MnDOT in Bemidji, then went to the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks for a year before returning to MnDOT the following summer.

He worked in MnDOT's Mankato district while attending the University of Minnesota, where he would spend a year working toward a degree in engineering.

"I quit school in April and went back to work for MnDOT in Jackson (in southern Minnesota)," he said. "I worked there for the summer, before joining the United States Air Force on Sept. 5, 1955.

"I worked in photo intelligence, with the Open Skies program," he added, noting that part of his job was to take aerial photographs over Russia.

"Then they sent me to Germany," Thibault said. "That's where I met my (first) wife Rita. We were married in Germany, in January 1959."

When he was discharged from the Air Force in September 1959, his job with MnDOT was waiting for him.

"They had given me military leave," he said, "so when I came back to the States I had a job — and lots of vacation time."

He went to work at MnDOT's headquarters in St. Paul, which is where he continued to be employed as a senior engineering specialist until his retirement in 1997 — though he continued to work for MnDOT part-time until this past January.

"I worked for them a total of 64 years," he said.

In fact, it was at MnDOT that he met his current wife Kaye, who went to work for the department in 1986, and has been there ever since.

"We were married in 1992," said George.

Though the couple continues to make their home in Inver Grove Heights, "we try to come back here to visit once in awhile," says George.