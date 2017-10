This helicopter from Sanford AirMed in Fargo is one of those that would be using the proposed helipad on the Essentia Health-St. Mary's campus in Detroit Lakes. (Vicki Gerdes/Tribune)

A helicopter from Sanford AirMed in Fargo was at the Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport Thursday afternoon for an open house demonstration hosted by Essentia Health-St. Mary's, which is in the midst of a campaign to raise "$100,000 in 100 days" for a new helipad on the hospital grounds in Detroit Lakes.