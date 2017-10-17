According to reports, the girl, Emily Lynne Larson, 16, was westbound on Highway 34, attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Roosevelt Avenue when she collided with the semi, driven by Gerald Joseph Geris, 76, of Nelson, Minn.

Larson was approaching the intersection and saw a flashing yellow left-turn arrow that she reported turned solid yellow, causing her to hurry through the intersection. At the time, the sun was going down in the west, impairing Larson’s vision, causing her to not see the approaching westbound semi. The semi did not have time to break, and the vehicle’s collided.

According to reports, both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the roads were clear and dry.