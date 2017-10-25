"It used to be pretty common to say that a boy bullying a girl must mean that he likes her (or vice versa)," says Stephanie Baker, a child educator at Lakes Crisis & Resource Center in Detroit Lakes. "But it really doesn't."

When teasing becomes hurtful, either physically or verbally — and the behavior continues even after the person being teased has repeatedly asked the teaser to stop — then it's definitely not a sign of affection. In fact, it's often quite the opposite, Baker cautioned.

"Bullying is usually about a person trying to gain power over another," she said — which is why when this behavior is ignored or dismissed, it often gets worse instead of better.

"Parents sometimes advise their kids to just ignore bullying, and it will go away — but that's not usually good advice," Baker said.

The longer the bullying continues to occur, she added, the greater the risk that the victim will experience negative consequences such as trouble sleeping, anxiety, depression, difficulties at school, and even suicidal behaviors — and it's not always just the victims who experience these problems..

"According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) students who are bullied are at greater risk for suicide-related behaviors — but students who bully others, or are witnesses to bullying are also at higher risk than those who have no involvement in bullying at all," she added.

Not only that, Baker said, but "kids who are bullied have a greater chance of becoming bullies themselves."

Bullying can take a variety of forms, she noted, from verbal (malicious teasing, sexual innuendo or harassment) to emotional (exclusion, manipulation, gossip, intimidation), physical (kicking, hitting, pushing, unwanted touching), and the latest addition to the mix: Cyberbullying.

"Cyberbullying is really on the rise," Baker said. "Instances of it have more than doubled in the last several years."

In addition to being one of the fastest growing form of bullying, "it's also especially hard to stop," she added, "because it's often not easy to find the source."

How to stop bullying in its tracks

One of the best things that parents and other adult caretakers can do to help a child overcome bullying, Baker said, is to really listen to what they are saying, and try not to say things that trivialize their reactions — such as the examples that were used at the beginning of this article.

"Let them tell their story, let them know it isn't their fault, believe their story, be patient... and be supportive," she said. "Work together with the student to develop an action plan, and start by asking them, 'What would it take to make you feel safe at school?'"

Peer support is also particularly helpful: Studies have shown that more than half of bullying situations will stop when a peer intervenes on behalf of the student being bullied.

"I wish we could one day get to the point where our kids could all feel confident and strong enough to not be a bystander, and to stand up for their classmates (when they're being bullied), whether they're friends or not," Baker said. The first step, she continued, is "to support and empower them."

"At LCRC, we want to do what we can to help victims of all ages, including students in our schools," Baker added. "We are in the process of developing a support group for kids who are being bullied."

Baker said that LCRC is also working on raising funds to help install "Buddy Benches" at elementary schools throughout LCRC's service area.

"Kids who don't have a friend to spend time with can go sit on the bench, where others will see them and hopefully, ask them if they want to come and play," Baker said.

Parents and guardians who are interested in having their child be a part of this bullying support group, or who would like more information about it or the Buddy Benches program, are invited to contact Stephanie Baker at 218-847-8572 or stephanieb@lakescrisis.com.