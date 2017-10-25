After much input and feedback from the community via a survey and community meetings, the board looked at the needs, just number-wise, at the work session and saw a dire need for space at the elementary level, which may mean a new elementary or even pre-k through kindergarten building could be a worthy solution.

"We have a profound need for space at the elementary level," said District Chair David Langworth.

However, on the other end, the high school is certainly hurting for space, in need of anywhere from six to eight classrooms for projected student counts, as well as multi-use space to utilize equipment and to meet in large groups for seminars and such, and any additions or renovations there could eat up a good chunk of the $40 million dollar referendum cap the voters indicated they might be able to stomach, according to the results from the survey the board conducted about six months ago.

It's not that the middle school is fine and dandy, either. The board noticed a need there as well, particularly with the special education classrooms, which were originally built to house two to three students but are now needed to teach larger classes due to the increasing number of special needs students in the district. However, the thought is that if the fifth grade can be pulled out of the middle school, that would ease up on the high number of students currently in the building. Pulling the fifth graders out of the middle school would also satisfy a majority of voters who indicated they don't want the fifth graders to be housed in the middle school.

"A middle school might be something that has to wait for now," said Superintendent Doug Froke, agreeing with the rest of the board that if it's just a numbers game, the middle school will be where it should be student count-wise after the fifth graders are out.

After the student count is back down at the middle school, adjusting the building might just be a "configuration issue" to make the rooms suit the varying student groups.

Looking at all the affordable options to solve the space issues, the board also discussed adding onto the buildings and, while the high school might have enough green space to accept an addition, things are already pretty tight (and hectic during pickup and drop off) at the middle school/Roosevelt space, and Rossman is already hurting for green space. Not to mention the water tables at Rossman aren't ideal for building, an issue that has come up time and time again.

Building a preschool/kindergarten building might ease space needs at Rossman, pulling out the kindergarteners, but Roosevelt would still be hurting, since they would be taking the fifth grade back at the same time they would be losing the kindergarteners, so their numbers wouldn't change much.

After tossing around a number of ideas, the board kept returning to the fact that they have quite a cap to consider ($40 million or a $12/month tax increase for each voter) and they need to know how they're going to utilize the space before they build anything.

Therefore, they turned to the building principals to gather information on whether moving towards grade-alike elementary schools would be a suitable idea for the district, whether it would benefit the kids and not just the space needs.