The VFW purchased and donated the equipment for the stations, while MnDOT's bridge crew and the city's public works department staff installed them.

"Some of our VFW members saw one of these stations along the bike trail by Dorset," said Kohl Skalin, who is both a member of the Detroit Lakes VFW and a MnDOT District 4 project manager. "Our mission is community involvement, youth and veteran's activities... we saw this as a great way to impact the public and support the mobility of all people in this community.

"MnDOT was asked by the city if we wanted to partner with them on the installation," Skalin added. "We installed the one by the MnDOT offices (off the Highway 10 access road), along with a new bench, while the city installed the one down by the Pavilion (on South Washington Avenue)."

"Our thanks to VFW Post 1676 for their generous donation to improving our community's trail system, and to the MnDOT District 4 staff for assisting with the installation," said Detroit Lakes Public Works Director Brad Green. "MnDOT has also been very supportive in improving our multi modular transportation and safety of pedestrians with their help on planning to better integrate regional and local bicycling needs into MnDOT projects, and the continued development of safe pathways for all citizens."

MnDOT District 4 Bike Plan

MnDOT is committed to supporting bicycling on the state trunk highway network and in the communities it serves. Following the development and adoption of MnDOT's Statewide Bicycle System Plan in 2016, the department is currently developing eight District Bicycle Plans statewide, to help identify local bicycle routes on existing or planned facilities to develop in the future, or to connect the corridors identified in the State Bicycle Route Network.

The eight draft District Bicycle Plans are set to be released in summer 2018. A series of public input sessions on the District 4 Bike Plan were held earlier this month in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls and Morris. For more information, please visit www.dot.state.mn.us/bike.

Safe Routes to School

According to an Oct. 18 press release from MnDOT, Minnesota communities and schools wanting to develop safer routes for students to walk and bicycle to school can apply for planning assistance grants through MnDOT's Safe Routes to School program. "Planning assistance grants are the first step for communities to assess their current conditions for walking and bicycling to school and decide what they need to effectively implement a Safe Routes to School program," said Dave Cowan, SRTS coordinator.

He said after a plan is developed, schools and communities use this assessment to apply for funds to advance infrastructure such as sidewalks, crosswalks and signage and non-infrastructure solutions such as educational programming, events and enforcement.

The planning process works to engage stakeholders, analyze existing data and set a prioritized list of strategies to make it safer and easier for youth to walk and bicycle to school.

Plans are completed by regional development organizations or a statewide SRTS consultant.

Cowan said nationally, walking and bicycling to school is on the decline, decreasing from 48 percent of students in 1969 to 17 percent in 2014.

"Safe Routes to School planning can help communities design strategies to get students to walk and bicycle to school again," he said. "This helps students build physical activity into their day, arriving at school refreshed and ready to learn."

Since 2006, MnDOT has worked with communities around the state to fund nearly 300 schools' plans to develop and advance safe routes to school. The grant application deadline for 2018 is Jan. 5. For more information, go to www.dot.state.mn.us/saferoutes/planning-grants.html.