Cops say 'drop it' in the unwanted meds box

But those old ways have come back to haunt us.

Studies show that medicines flushed down the drain can contaminate lakes and streams, which can hurt fish and other aquatic wildlife, and end up in our drinking water, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

This is because most city wastewater treatments systems can't remove medications from the wastewater. Some medications, such as hormones and antidepressants, interfere with the reproduction and normal growth of many aquatic species, including frogs and fish.

It's not necessarily safe to throw unwanted pharmaceuticals in the trash, either, because they may end up affecting the environment and seeping into the water table.

But it's best not to hang onto old prescription drugs: The MPCA says medicine in home cabinets are the second highest cause of accidental poisoning in children and adults.

These drugs are also highly susceptible to misuse and abuse. Studies show that people who abuse prescription drugs often get them from medicine cabinets of family and friends.

The agency recommends you store all medications in their original containers and in a place that children and visitors can't easily access. Sort through medications regularly, and properly dispose of outdated and unneeded medications.

And here's your chance: The 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday—and several law enforcement agencies are participating, including police departments in Frazee, White Earth and Park Rapids.

"We like to participate, we do it every National Take Back Day, it gives the people who have excess medication laying around the chance to turn it in," said White Earth Police Chief Michael LaRoque. The tribal police cooperate with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the campaign, and a federal Drug Enforcement Administration officer comes up and collects the medicine, he said.

The White Earth Police Department is located at 35550 Eagle View Road in the village of White Earth. The collection will take place on the side of the building, at the sally port garage.

"It's an annual thing, but we do it year-round," LaRoque said. "If somebody from the White Earth Reservation has prescription pills they want to get rid of, they can take it to our dispatch office, from there it goes to the evidence room, then to the DEA for disposal."

The Frazee Police Department is located at 222 West Main and the Park Rapids Police Department is at 1425 Fair Avenue.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Lakes Police Department are not participating in the national campaign because every day is Take Back Day in Detroit Lakes.

"In the dispatch center we have a prescription medication drop box, behind a secure door—they let people in and out of there to drop off their medications," said Chief Deputy Shane Richard. "It's like the old blue U.S. mail boxes—it opens and blocks access until it's closed."

Incineration is the best way to get rid of unwanted medications, and the drugs collected in the drop box are taken to the incinerator in Perham for disposal, he said.

No liquids or syringes are accepted. "Liquid is a problem at the incinerator, so people should pour it into cat litter or coffee grounds and bring us the dry product, which can be burned."

Syringes are not accepted, but they should not be thrown loosely into the trash where they could poke someone. Place all needles in a sharps disposal container immediately after they have been used.

Any Becker County resident can dispose of old medications at the sheriff's dispatch center at the courthouse. It is always open, Richard said. "Don't leave it out there where kids can get to it or it can be taken by mistake, best to get rid of it—anything in question, bring it here," he said.

The Detroit Lakes Police Department is only a few blocks from the medication drop box at the sheriff's office, and regularly refers people there, so the department opted not to participate in the national take back campaign, said Police Chief Steven Todd.

But he hopes everyone takes advantage of the 24-hour drop box in Detroit Lakes. "It's a good idea to deposit prescription medications in the drop box so they don't get into the wrong hands, and it's a bad idea to throw it in the trash or drop it in the toilet," he said.

Illegal drugs kept as evidence are also disposed of at the Perham incinerator, after the court case and appeals period are over, he said.

On the last Take Back Day, in April, law enforcement agencies across Minnesota collected nearly 9.3 tons of unneeded medications.