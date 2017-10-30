Grants available for native-led groups

Our priority area of focus is in the protection and revitalization of sacred ways, rivers, and places. We are passionate in supporting the opposition to extreme extraction and the transition to an Indigenous economy. At this time, our funding is limited to indigenous-led organizations only.

Our application process is simple. Please complete in doc format only and include cover sheet (see below) narrative, budget, IRS 501c3 letter of determination (of your organization or your fiscal agent). Narratives should be limited to 5 pages maximum and should include:

Organizational background; project goals and objectives, and a plan for how they will be realized; project timeline; demonstration of the projects potential impact in building resilience in Native communities.

For more detailed information on the application process please see our website at www.honorearth.org/grants_app. Please ensure your IRS letter is attached as we are unable to process your application without this information.

For any questions and application submittal you can contact us at grants@honorearth.org or by phone, 218-375-3200. We look forward to hearing from you.

Also, the Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company has a Nov. 30 deadline for their grants. We encourage you to look at this, if you are doing youth or social service work. For more information, see their website at https://www.sfntcfoundation.org/grantdeadlines.

Please share this announcement extensively with your eligible networks.

Please follow the link for more information on submitting your application: www.honorearth.org/grants