The reason for their success, despite a lurking rumor that they are hurting for students? Flexible learning. It may not always look like it, the parking lot may not always be full, but that's because students don't even have to come to campus to get a degree anymore.

According to the latest stats, 43 percent of M State students are attending online courses only and another 22 percent are taking a mixture of online and in-classroom courses.

"We are more and more offering flexible delivery," said Pam Cummings, a paralegal instructor at the M State campus.

"We see a lot of students that they've got a lot of other obligations, you know, they work, they have families, they have social lives," added Peter Wielinski, vice president of student development and marketing. "And so we see more students going part-time these days, and you know, that's fine — that's great!"

Part-time is another flexible learning option offered at the college, allowing the institution to thrive. Students come take a few classes per semester and, it takes them a bit longer, but they still get their degree.

Those flexible learning options have been around for a while, though. More recently, the college has taken to teaching courses in ways that can reach even more learners, like their mobile training trailers, which actually allows instructors to take the classes to the students, as well as a recent strategy known as "classroom capture."

"We have a technology room, and students are invited to beam in at the time that the course is happening, and the instructor's teaching it," said Cummings, adding that the method works in more ways than one.

Students are in the classroom learning while the course is being "captured," or recorded, so students can either "beam in" in real time while the course is being taught or watch the class later at their own leisure.

"A student can develop the path or the option for them that works the best," said Karen Buboltz, director of student development services, adding that students who are working might also be able to transfer that work experience into credit.

"Individuals who may have experience — maybe it's at their workplace, maybe it's a training they took — they can show that they've met the outcomes of a course by several methods," said Buboltz.

Students might test out of a subject, make a portfolio, or find another way to show their experience is worthy of college credit.

Whatever they're doing, it seems to be working, Wielinski says many students are taking advantage of "transfer pathways" and transferring their credits to a four-year institution to go on and further their education. "Close to half of the students are on a transfer pathway of some kind, and that's the really nice thing about M State, is our affordability factor," he said, adding, "Full-time attendance here at M State is less than what a full Pell Grant will cover. Add in other state grants, and we become very affordable."

Not to mention, the pairings with area workplaces, like Ecumen, which offers students a full-ride scholarship for students working towards a healthcare degree of some kind who work part-time at Ecumen.

Other funding options are also expanding for the college, like scholarships.

Wielinski says the 2017 legislature provided funds to promote four key areas of learning (technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and agriculture) and those "funds" are coming in the form of 20 $2,500 scholarships for M State students.

"Our foundations are doing fundraising, and our goal is to be able to offer a total of 40 of these scholarships," he said, adding that the idea is also to promote students to take career paths that may be considered "non-traditional" for them. "For a female to consider a path in engineering, for a male to consider becoming a practical nurse."

Other community bonds have also helped the college grow. In fact, forging relationships with regional businesses has directly impacted their curriculum.

"There's been several healthcare clinics that expressed an interest in a medical assistant program, and so we are currently developing a program and preparing for its launch," said Buboltz.

Then pairing with regional high schools has also helped them get the prospective students in the door.

Buboltz says the college has had many conversations with the Area Learning Center (ALC) instructors and administrators, and they both feel having the ALC on their campus has really "raised the bar" of the students' thinking.

"A lot of students never used to think that this (attending college) could be a possibility," she said.

"We saw a big jump in numbers of students coming out of there (ALC) and to us right after partnering with them," added Wielinski.

With multitudinous opportunities for students to learn and many community partnerships, M State sets an example of what it takes to grow during a changing workforce. It has open enrollment, accepting everyone coming through the door, and still succeeding.

"I always liken it to we're a baseball team that lets anybody on, and our players are batting 960," said Wielinski.