Each school in the district has it's own way of bringing up the topic in classrooms. At Roosevelt, for example, all of the students read a book called "Only One You" by Linda Kranz, wherein the students were taught about the importance of their differences and the importance of celebrating them. Afterward, each student was given a rock to paint, representing their own individuality, and the teachers and administrators then took the rocks and made a formation with them in front of the school, a daily reminder to the students to respect each other despite differences.

The Detroit Lakes Middle School also celebrates Bullying Prevention Month each year by having an "orange-out" where each student is encouraged to wear orange one day of the month. This year, it was Friday, Oct. 27.

All throughout the month, students also build a chain with construction paper to hang in their commons area for all to see. Each student is encouraged to write a positive message on one of the links and then add it to the chain, representing unity throughout the school.

Area schools like Lake Park-Audubon and Waubun-Ogema-White Earth raised awareness to prevent bullying by inviting Sean Fuller, Florida Georgia Line's drummer, to come speak at their schools. His message is clear: kindness is free.

Fuller also has a number of other speaking points that he addresses with the kids, playing some songs on his drum kit and all around motivating them to follow their dreams.

Activities in Oct. aside, though, bullying prevention is becoming more of a year-long practice in the schools.

Superintendent Doug Froke says policies on bullying really tightened a few years ago—and that has a lot to do with the fact that cyber bullying became so prominent.

"The new law required school districts to be very diligent in inspecting instances where bullying is concerned," said Froke.

Which makes sense, being that technology allows bullies to reach their victims 24/7, a major concern behind cyberbullying—it's not just happening at school. Students can still get threatening messages on their devices while at home, virtually making no place feel safe.

"We're working at this year round," said Froke, adding, "The school will intervene on a type of cyberbullying situation regardless of if it happens before the school doors open or after school, provided we're aware of it."

The new bullying policies also require the schools to have yearly instruction on preventing and recognizing signs of bullying for students and staff alike.

Students and staff need to know what constitutes bullying (any unwanted, aggressive behavior among school-age children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance), how to recognize it, and how to deal with it.

To achieve this, schools in the district have counselors go into the classroom and talk about bullying with the students. Some schools even make the policy part of their program, like Roosevelt, which has developed a Kind, Safe, and Ready program to remind kids to be kind to one another. When they treat each other with kindness (or portray safety or readiness) they get a ticket that goes into a bucket and, once the bucket is full, the whole school gets to celebrate with some sort of party.

Protecting yourself or others from being bullied

According to stopbullying.gov, there are things you can do if you are being bullied:

• Look at the kid bullying you and tell him or her to stop in a calm, clear voice. You can also try to laugh it off. This works best if joking is easy for you. It could catch the kid bullying you off guard.

• If speaking up seems too hard or not safe, walk away and stay away. Don't fight back. Find an adult to stop the bullying on the spot.

There are things you can do to stay safe in the future, too.

• Talk to an adult you trust. Don't keep your feelings inside. Telling someone can help you feel less alone. They can help you make a plan to stop the bullying.

• Stay away from places where bullying happens.

• Stay near adults and other kids. Most bullying happens when adults aren't around.

There are things you can do to protect yourself from cyberbullying too:

• Always think about what you post. You never know what someone will forward. Being kind to others online will help to keep you safe. Do not share anything that could hurt or embarrass anyone.

• Keep your password a secret from other kids. Even kids that seem like friends could give your password away or use it in ways you don't want. Let your parents have your passwords.

• Think about who sees what you post online. Complete strangers? Friends? Friends of friends? Privacy settings let you control who sees what.

• Keep your parents in the loop. Tell them what you're doing online and who you're doing it with. Let them friend or follow you. Listen to what they have to say about what is and isn't okay to do. They care about you and want you to be safe.

• Talk to an adult you trust about any messages you get or things you see online that make you sad or scared. If it is cyberbullying, report it.