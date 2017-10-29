Legion Campground may fall to development

Marty Shukert, urban planner with RDG Planning & Design (hired by the city to study improvements along the beach area) said at a recent public meeting that planners are looking at options to upgrade existing small resorts on the street, as well as the American Legion Campground—changing some of the more run-down areas to condos or multi-family development, while keeping some space in those areas for commercial use.

"The idea has been to redevelop some of the property where the old resorts are," said Shukert. "Even the idea of upgrading at least a portion of the campground so that it's more of a permanent residential community as opposed to tranchant camping, so it actually becomes a neighborhood," he said in an earlier Tribune story.

Legion officials were caught by surprise by the plan, and are concerned that losing all or part of the popular campground would be a huge blow to American Legion Post 15 in Detroit Lakes, and would take a painful chunk out of the local tourism economy during the warm weather months .

Even long-time Detroit Lakes residents might be surprised at the size—and economic impact—of the American Legion Campground in Detroit Lakes, which has 150 sites tucked between Legion Road, the Canadian Pacific Railway corridor and the Becker County Fairgrounds.

With 115 sites rented on a seasonal basis and about 35 more rented to people passing through for a few days, campers easily spend several hundred dollars apiece at local businesses on the weekends, said Dean Miller, who manages the campground with his wife, Karen.

The Legion campground, open May through September, has been at the same location for over 50 years, and is the lifeblood of the Detroit Lakes Legion Post, said Dave Coalwell, who has been active in the Legion for years.

"Without the campground folks, the Legion won't survive," Coalwell said. "I don't think we could survive without it."

In addition to paying camping rates at a full-service site of $40 a day, $240 a week, or $720 for four weeks (plus taxes) campers often eat and drink at the Legion building, and shop at the campground store, Miller said.

The campground, the parking lot, and the Legion building itself have always been located on land owned by the city. There's a lot of history at the site: The Detroit Lakes Legion Post dates back to 1919, and a log cabin on the property dates to 1907, Coalwell said.

The Legion leases the campground property from the city for $7,500 a year, and pays annual property tax of about $3,000. The city leases out the land under the Legion post itself for just $1 a year, Coalwell said.

The Legion uses revenue generated from the campground to fund its operations and to make charitable contributions, including $50,000 recently donated to the city to renovate city bath houses along the beach. The Legion supports a number of other local causes, including the Becker County Food Pantry, and helps support more than 30 programs statewide. It also provides a home to the local Disabled American Veterans group.

The Legion handles all maintenance and has continually upgraded its campground: All the sites now come with water, electricity, cable TV, Wi-Fi, picnic tables and fire rings. Ten of the transient sites come with sewer availability, and there are clean rest rooms and shower facilities in two locations. The convenience store is stocked with pop, groceries, ice cream treats, ice and firewood. There is a laundry room, picnic shelter, playground and gazebo in the park where parents can sit and watch the kids play.

The campground is open to all, but attracts more than its share of military veterans. "We have a tremendous amount of veterans camping here seasonally," both Americans and Canadians, said Karen. "They're good people here."

Campgrounds are in short supply in this area, and some no longer accept people who just want to camp overnight or for a weekend, or who have tents and not motor homes, said Dean. The Legion mission has always included providing short-term campsites for tourists passing through, he said. Setting competitive rates that also serve the Legion's mission is always a balancing act, though. "We try to be family-friendly and not overcharge, but we don't want to undercharge either," said Dean.

A well-managed campground, across from the beach and close to bars and restaurants, is a rare thing, and the Legion Campground is popular. There are more than 50 people on the waiting list for a seasonal site, and the Millers aren't even taking any more names. Reservations for transient sites are taken a year in advance, and July and August are already 90 percent booked, Karen said.

"Detroit Lakes has something to do every weekend. We don't have to provide entertainment—it's there," Dean said.