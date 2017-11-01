"I had my first trick-or-treater at 4:50 p.m.," said Summit Avenue resident Tom Klyve, who had a fire going where he sat ready to greet kids and parents outside his home.

"I'll keep the fire going until I run out of candy," he added, noting that he would then check out some of the other Halloween revelers along the block before heading inside for the evening.

"Last year I bought 400 candy bars, and I ran out pretty early," he said, "so this year, I bought three bags of 250 bars each. My goal is to make it to sunset."

Not far down the block, Police Chief Steve Todd had his squad car parked at the curb, where he stood greeting kids and parents as he distributed the candy he had purchased for the occasion.

"This is my first year doing this," he said. "I bought $35 worth of candy, and I've already gone through about half of it (by 5:30 p.m.). I may have to bring in reinforcements. But it's a lot of fun to be out here with the kids. It's great to have them meeting us in a non-enforcement capacity like this."

As he handed out candy and chatted with the trick-or-treaters, Todd cautioned each of them, "You kids watch out for cars, and be very careful when crossing the street."

A few doors farther down the block, Mark and Julie Berg also sat out next to a cheerfully roaring fire, distributing their pile of candy and treats.

"We had over 1,600 here last year," said Mark Berg. "It's a lot of fun. Everyone is super polite... the kids all say 'Trick or treat!' or 'Happy Halloween,' and thank us. And the costumes keep getting better every year."

"But we don't know all the characters anymore," lamented his wife Julie. "Last year, 'Anna' and 'Elsa' were really popular, but not this year... at least so far."

"This year we're seeing a lot of 'Wonder Women,'" Mark added, referring to the popular DC Comics character who headlined her own movie this past summer, and will also be featured in the upcoming 'Justice League.'

He added they had purchased about 1,200 pieces of Halloween candy this year, compared to 1,600 — thinking there would be fewer trick-or-treaters.

"I think maybe we were wrong about that," he said, referring to the long lines of kids and parents walking up and down Summit Avenue that evening.

Next door to the Bergs, Armand and Mari Radke were dressed up in costume to greet their visitors, and their front yard was festooned with giant pumpkins.

"Armand is the Mad Hatter, and I'm the Queen of Hearts," said Mari.

"Last year we gave out about 1,200 pieces of candy, and ran out, so this year we bought 1,500," Armand added.

Meanwhile, over at Essentia Health-St. Mary's, about a dozen area businesses and organizations had parked their cars in the EMS parking lot and decorated them with a Halloween theme that matched their costumes, as they prepared to greet a never-ending stream of trick-or-treaters for the hospital's second annual "Trunk or Treat."

Everyone from the Detroit Lakes Fire Department and St. Mary's EMS, to Cricket Wireless, Mainstream Boutique, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Midwest Bank took part in the family-friendly event, which was intended to promote a safer environment for younger kids to take part in the Halloween festivities.