Jocks, brainiacs, thespians, skateboarders... cliques are an inescapable part of the high school experience, and for many teenagers, fitting in with one of those groups feels as essential as breathing. Doing anything to jeopardize the status quo — such as redefining their role within the high school social structure — is simply not on.

With that in mind, consider this: What would happen if the school's star basketball player suddenly decided he wanted to try out for the annual spring musical?

This is the theme at the heart of "High School Musical," the stage play (inspired by the 2006 Disney movie of the same name) to be presented by the Detroit Lakes High School Drama Department in five live performances over the next two weekends.

"The kids (in the drama department) have been begging us to do 'High School Musical' for years," says Kathy Larson, director and producer of the annual fall musical. "They really, really wanted to do it."

So this year, they finally said yes, she added. "We looked at several shows over the summer, and this one floated to the top."

Production manager Carol Nustad said that when she told her granddaughter Kallyn what shows they were considering for this year's production, she exclaimed, "You should do 'High School Musical — and Carly Fritz should be Sharpay!"

Kallyn's words proved to be prophetic — though as Larson was quick to point out, "That didn't influence our decision."

"I just heard that story for the first time today," she added.

Fritz — who has been a favorite of Kallyn's, Nustad says, since she played the role of Sebastian in last year's production of "The Little Mermaid" — was indeed cast as Sharpay Evans, the school drama queen.

Meanwhile, in another taste of irony, the role of basketball star Troy Bolton went to Isaac Eggebraaten — who just happens to be a starter on the Laker football team when he's not starring in the fall musical.

"That's one of the cool things about our show," said assistant director Mark Everson. "With only a few exceptions, our basketball team on stage is literally our high school basketball team."

"We have some really good ball handlers up there," Larson agreed. "And they're pretty good musicians and performers on top of that."

In addition, she continued, many of the performers cast as cheerleaders in this production are also experienced dancers.

"Not only does this musical promotes the idea that you can be an athlete and an artist at the same time, but we have quite a few cast members who personify that," said Paul Heisler, who has served as chief accompanist for the annual fall musical for many years. "We have directors who bend over backwards to let their cast members do both of these things (theater and sports). They don't make them choose. Not all schools offer that (the opportunity to do both)."

"It's a tricky balancing act," Larson said of those cast members who also participate in fall sports. "They have to be excellent time managers, and be really responsible as well."

She added that "going outside your comfort zone — being more than what people perceive you to be" is what "High School Musical" is really all about.

"When I first read it (the script), I thought it was kind of a bubblegum, lightweight storyline, very cute and sugary," Larson admitted. "But the more I looked at it, the more I realized it really isn't. It's got a great message.

"This story represents what high school is really like for many, many kids," she added. "It's about finding out that it's OK to be more than what people perceive you to be... to try new things and explore new ideas."

Besides Fritz and Eggebraaten, other featured performers in the "High School Musical" cast include Kalyn Willson as Troy's love interest and aspiring "Brainiac," Gabriella Montez; Conner Froke as Troy's best friend, Chad Danforth; Isaiah McKenzie as Sharpay's twin brother, Ryan Evans; Alex Swanson as high school drama teacher Ms. Darbus; and Grant Fritch-Gallatin as high school radio DJ Jack Scott.

There are five performances of "High School Musical" scheduled, with opening night set for this Thursday, Nov. 2 on the stage of George Simson Auditorium at Detroit Lakes Middle School. Additional performances are set for Saturday, Nov. 4, Sunday, Nov. 5, Thursday, Nov. 9 and Saturday, Nov. 11. Sunday's performance will be a 3 p.m. matinee; curtain time for all other performances is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person, and may be purchased in advance at the customer service counter inside Central Market, as well as at the door.

'High School Musical' Full Cast and Crew

