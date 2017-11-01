Veterans invited to talk to DL high school students

"We have 38 confirmed vets so far," said social studies teacher Gail Kotschevar. "We'd love to have everybody here—we want to make sure we don't miss anybody."

At the last event two years ago, more than 50 veterans participated, she said. They talked individually or in pairs to groups of 20 to 25 students about their lives and their experience serving their country.

Veterans are asked to attend from about 8:30 a.m. to noon that Wednesday.

Their morning will start with a breakfast served by by the high school FFA chapter. After a brief introductory assembly in the Ralph Anderson gymnasium, veterans will share their stories in two seperate 40-minute small group sessions with students. Two teachers who are also veterans, Paul Lakin and Chuck Moore, will help run the event.

Students are also aiming to raise $500 for the Minnesotans' Military Appreciation Fund, a nonprofit and nonpartisan statewide fundraising initiative that provides cash grants to Minnesota service members deployed in combat zones such as Iraq and Afghanistan, and to the families of fallen military personnel.

Detroit Lakes High School students raised $300 for an event on Tuesday, called Shave the Gnome, in which a member of the class that raised the most money was picked at random to shave off Lakin's beard before the assembled students.