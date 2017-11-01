"They really have been very safe, said Tom Swenson, a traffic engineer with the Minnesota Department of Transportation in Detroit Lakes. "Now we have roundabouts on both sides of WE Fest, which can get 40,000 visitors, and (the roundabouts) are still handling it quite well—they handle a lot of cars and are still safe."

The intersection of Highway 59, Willow Street and Long Lake Road used to be more dangerous. In the 10-year period from 1999 to 2008 (when there were stop signs on Willow Street and Long Lake Road, but not on Highway 59) there were 34 two-car crashes, and 22 of them were right-angle crashes, sometimes called T-bone accidents, Swenson said. One of those crashes was a fatality.

"The life-changing crashes or the fatals, they're just horrible. We want to eliminate all of them if we can," he said.

Highway 59 averages 10,000 vehicles a day south of Detroit Lakes, Willow Street averages 3,000 vehicles a day, and Long Lake Road averages a little less than that, so it's a busy intersection, especially on summer weekends. (The daily vehicle counts are an average, after all—that means a lot more traffic in the summertime and fewer in the cold weather months).

Of the 41 total pre-roundabout crashes at the Willow Street intersection (including five car-deer collisions and two single-car crashes) three caused minor injuries, 10 caused possible injuries and the rest were property damage accidents.

Since the roundabout opened in July of 2014, there have been just two or three crashes there with possible injuries—a potato truck that overturned and a motorcyclist that lost control and crashed after he flicked away a cigarette.

That's because the design of a roundabout makes it inherently safer than more traditional intersections, Swenson said. "It's hard to have a right-angle crash in a roundabout," he said. And since highway speeds are reduced to 15 mph through the roundabout, most crashes are at slower speeds and tend to be less dangerous.

The post-roundabout numbers aren't yet available, but since the roundabout was built, the number of property damage crashes appears to be down considerably, Swenson said.

At the County Road 22 and Highway 59 roundabout near Shoreham, there were 33 total crashes reported in the 10 year period from 2004 to 2013. (Five caused minor injuries, 10 caused possible injuries and 18 were property-damage only.)

They include 17 right-angle T-bone crashes, three sideswipe crashes and four rear-end accidents. Other crashes occurred when motorists ran off the road or were making a left turn. Four were car-deer collisions.

Roundabouts are relatively expensive, but don't actually cost much more than an intersection controlled by traffic lights, after all the left and right turn lanes are added and the grading work and signal maintenance costs are included, Swenson said.

"If you can have it handle the traffic and be safe, that's big for me," he said.

And Detroit Lakes is not alone: Nearly 200 roundabouts have been built in Minnesota since the first one opened in 1995 in Brooklyn Park, are they are cutting the number of serious injuries and saving lives, according to a new study released by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. (Detroit Lakes roundabouts are not included in the study—the crash information for them came from the local MnDOT office).

The study looked at the safety performance of select state, county and city roundabouts by comparing the before- and after-construction crash rates. The numbers are impressive: There hasn't been a multi-vehicle fatality in a roundabout in Minnesota.

There was an 86 percent reduction in the fatal crash rate at intersections where roundabouts were installed, and an 83 percent reduction in the serious injury crash rate.

Single-lane roundabouts, the most common (and safest) type of roundabout in the state, saw a 69 percent reduction in right-angle crash rates, an 83 percent reduction in the left-turn crash rates, and a 61 percent reduction in the injury crash rates.

Of course, not all roundabouts are created equal. In addition to the single lane roundabouts (like the two near Detroit Lakes), there are also dual lane roundabouts, and "unbalanced" roundabouts in all kinds of settings—rural, urban, suburban, at interchange ramp terminals and with higher and lower volume locations.

Not surprisingly, the two-lane roundabouts had the most accidents, followed by unbalanced roundabouts, which have two circulating lanes on at least one leg, and only one lane on at least one leg.

For all roundabout types statewide, there was a 42 percent reduction in the injury crash rates.

The report can be found online at www.mndot.gov/trafficeng/safety/docs/roundaboutstudy.pdf,