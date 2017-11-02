Crime & accidents

At 12:20 p.m. six blank checks were reportedly stolen from a business on the 28000 block of Anchor Road in Detroit Lakes.

At 10:08 p.m. a purse was reportedly stolen from a motor vehicle parked on the 1200 block of Loring Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

At 12:31 p.m. a caller reported a paddle boat stolen from the 1200 block of East Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes.

Thursday, Oct. 26

At 3:20 a.m. an iPod was reportedly stolen from the 36000 block of Highway 21 in Ogema.

Friday, Oct. 27

At 8:16 a.m. a caller reported a bus that went in the ditch hit a road sign on the 40000 block of Ladoux Road in Ponsford.

At 10:34 a.m. a cell phone was reportedly stolen from the 56000 block of 181st Street in Menahga.

At 2:24 p.m. medication was reportedly stolen from the 26000 block of Rattle Snake Circle in Waubun.

At 2:43 p.m. a caller reported a car had gone in the ditch on the corner of Cotton Lake Road and County Highway 29 in Rochert, but the driver of the vehicle was not around.

At 5:26 p.m. a caller reported someone had broken into a church on the 28000 block of Breck Road in Ponsford, and the trespassers apparently got into some paint on the property.

Saturday, Oct. 28

At 7:32 a.m. a billfold and cigarettes were reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked on the 600 block of Holmes Street in Detroit Lakes.

At 8:13 a.m. cigarettes were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 600 block of Holmes Street in Detroit Lakes.

At 2 p.m. a caller reported apparent burglary damage done to a house on the 100 block of Rivercrest Drive, where a screen was cut out of a window.

At 5:59 p.m. a garage on the 21000 block of Highway 29 in Rochert was entered and a small air compressor was reportedly stolen.

Sunday, Oct. 29

At 2:11 a.m. a caller reported someone had broken into a building and taken items on the 500 block of East Main Avenue in Frazee.

At 4:26 a.m. a caller reported someone attempting to break into a trailer house on the 500 block of Main Avenue in Frazee.

At 5:48 a.m. a caller reported a truck in the ditch on the corner of Highway 38 and County Road 121 in Frazee.

Monday, Oct. 30

At 12:54 p.m. a caller reported the theft of a motor vehicle from the 800 block of Eighth Street in Detroit Lakes.