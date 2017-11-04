The free, 16-week community lifestyle change program, called New Reflections, starts Nov. 7 at the hospital EMS building, 225 Park St. Detroit Lakes. The group will meet every Tuesday at 6 p.m. to learn about lifestyle choices that will help you lose weight, eat healthier, and get active.

You may be at risk for type II or prediabetes if you answer yes to one or more of the following questions:

• Are you over the age of 45?

• Are you overweight?

• Do you have a parent or sibling with diabetes?

• Do you identify as African American, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian, Asian American or Pacific Islander?

• Have you had diabetes while pregnant or gave birth to a baby over nine pounds?

• Are you physically active less than three times a week?

Similar programs can cost $150; however, Essentia is offering it for free.

In the program, you will meet with life coach, Tracy Baker, whom you can contact to register or get more information at 218-234-9253 or email her at Tracy.Becker@EssentiaHealth.org

If you have concerns about your diabetes management or believe you may be at risk, please contact your physician or the Diabetes Resource Program at Essentia Health St. Mary's.