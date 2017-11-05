According to a WalletHub study, Minnesota ranks so highly because it just all-around treats its teachers well. The state doesn't rank number one in any of the categories; however, it is ranked seventh for quality of school system and third for teachers' income growth potential, which are two factors that are pretty weighty when it comes to ranking a state.

The quality of the school system includes factors like pupil-teacher ratio, student spending, and the presence of collaborative efforts among instructors and administration, and Detroit Lakes Superintendent Doug Froke says he definitely sees collaborative efforts among staff as being enticing for incoming teachers.

"I think, too, our relationship with the post-secondary institutions is pretty good," he said. "We work closely with the colleges and universities in the area and share with them the needs that we have, where teachers and programs are concerned."

The different collaborations are one way the Detroit Lakes School District has been able to sort of lure high-quality candidates to the area in order to partially of stave off the teacher shortage. Froke says the location also really helps.

"The location is a big deal," he said, adding that they are pleased with the staff they have been able to hire because of some of their incentives.

The district is currently fully staffed with teachers (although, support staff, like paraprofessionals and bus drivers is another story); however, the full staff isn't for lack of immense efforts.

"We're all forced to start earlier in the (hiring) process," said Froke, adding that where they used to be able to attend job fairs in March and April and then begin the hiring process around May, now they are going to those job fairs with the hiring process already well in the works.

"You have to be out there earlier to get the best in the applicant pools," he said, adding that the competition among districts is high, everyone wants to attract the best teachers.

He also says he doesn't see the teacher shortage issue easing up anytime soon.

"I think this is going to become the new normal," he said. "The elementary might not be at the level that other curricular areas are. That will be a lesser area (for applicants) too, but probably not to the degree that the other curricular areas are."

Why the teacher shortage? It may have something to do with the Baby Boomers, like other jobs suffering from worker shortages, but Froke suspects the increasing cost of tuition to be a bigger factor.

"I'm not sure your high school student sees teaching and the beginning salary as enticing," he said, adding, "The salary hasn't changed but the cost of going to school has."

And it's true—many new teachers are forced to get a second job in order to pay the cost of living, along with crippling student loan debt.

Lynn Cihak, a second grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, says she has a son who is going to college for elementary education, and she told him he will need to get a second job just to live comfortably.

But most of the teachers in the district who were asked what they would change about their job didn't mention the salary. (Perhaps because many of them have been teaching for quite some time, and Minnesota is ranked third for teacher salary growth potential).

The most common issue was the high demands, the "red tape," along with the feeling that those who aren't teachers don't understand all that teachers do in a day: teach all the curriculum along with meeting social needs, correcting behaviors, and anything else that could come up....and a lot can come up.

"It can be very demanding at times to teach it all and with fidelity," said Cihak. "There is also the piece where many people don't see the value in our job as a teacher."

Jill Schramel, a special education teacher at Roosevelt, agreed: "I would change the amount of paperwork needed in order to service my students, but I understand the checks and balances needed."

Another issue a couple of teachers mentioned was the prominence of mental health issues among students.

"If I could change anything about teaching, it would be to provide more mental health support to all students, families, and adults," said Deb Melgaard, a music teacher at Rossman who has been in the profession for 33 years now. "Many are suffering with problems and have little or nowhere to turn."

Amy Raboin, a special education teacher at Rossman, agreed, saying she can't help but wonder if kids are too stressed these days.

In spite of the changing dynamics and different issues that arise, teachers seem to remain some of the most dedicated professionals out there and, if you ask them, they'll all say the same thing: it's because of their students.

"Without question, what I enjoy most about my job is the interaction with students," said Paul Dierkhising, the middle school band director.

And Jan Hoganson, a first grade teacher at Rossman, agreed, saying, "After teaching for 30 years...I can honestly say that the kids are what make this job great!"

The students keep the teachers sticking around, they keep them going through the "highs and lows" of teaching. "You may start the day in a gray mood for whatever reason, but 10 minutes in an elementary classroom, you'll find yourself smiling and laughing," said Lisa Provo, a fourth grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary.

Overwhelmingly, that was the advice the Detroit Lakes teachers would give to incoming teachers: be prepared—or as prepared as you can be—for the ups and downs, get incorporated in the community, and just have fun.

"Don't be too hard on yourself. Some days are going to be total disasters, some days your heart will be broken, some days you will laugh uncontrollably," said Raboin. "What you need to know, above all else, is that what you are doing matters."