Then come on over to the Detroit Lakes Public Library (1000 Washington Ave.) on Tuesday for a 2018 Legislative Preview, hosted by the local chapter of the League of Women Voters (LWV).

"This meeting is a preview of the upcoming session in February 2018," says LWV member Sharon Josephson. "We will hear about some anticipated legislation for both the State House and State Senate, and there will also be a time for questions, or to offer input about what issues should be considered for the next session." Both District 4 State Senator Kent Eken (D-Twin Valley) and District 4B State Representative Paul Marquart (D-Dilworth) have confirmed that they will be in attendance, Josephson said. District 2 Senator Paul Utke (R-Park Rapids) and District 2B Representative Steve Green (R- Fosston) were both invited, but declined due to scheduling conflicts, she added.

"We (the League) hope to do more of these legislative updates as the 2018 session progresses," Josephson said, noting that nonpartisan, public education on current affairs and legislative issues is part of the League's mission.

This Tuesday's forum starts at 7 p.m. in the library's main meeting room; refreshments will be served.

"We expect that we will be done by 8:30 p.m.," Josephson added.

About the League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters is a citizens' organization that has fought since 1920 to improve this country's government and engage all citizens in the decisions that impact their lives. The League operates at national, state and local levels through more than 800 state and local Leagues, in all 50 states as well as in the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

Formed from the suffragette movement that secured the right to vote for women, the centerpiece of the League's efforts remain to expand participation and give a voice to all Americans. The League does this at all three levels of government, engaging in both broad educational efforts as well as advocacy. Visit lwv.org for more information. The Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 5:01 p.m., usually at La Barista in the Washington Square Mall. For more information please contact local League President Karen Crabtree at 218-844-8379, or LWV Minnesota President Terry Kalil at 218-341-0452.