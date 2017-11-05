Kathe Schaffler has a hit with her DL history Facebook page

That time period has since expanded to the 1930s, 1940s, 1970s and beyond, but she originally focused on the 1950s and 1960s because that covered her time in Detroit Lakes.

She moved to DL with her family in 1951 (her father, Grant Johnson, was the school district superintendent) and stayed through high school, leaving in 1965 to attend college in Jamestown, N.D.

Schaffler started doing historical research on Detroit Lakes about 10 years ago, when the University of Minnesota called her looking for information on her father, who was to be inducted into the university's hall of fame.

One look at the old newspapers and she was hooked. "I couldn't get past the first page, there was a story on Blanding's department store," she said with a laugh. "I started it (the Facebook page) in 2007 and I've been doing it since then. It just kind of exploded."

It started as a fun thing to share with classmates, but word spread, and now it's not unusual to get up to 15,000 people viewing her posts.

"I just try to get some newspaper articles that are interesting to everybody," she said. "I try to post 10 to 15 newspaper articles from the old days, Monday through Friday."

She has been known to spend all day going through archives at Detroit Lakes Newspapers and the Becker County Historical Society.

She and her husband, Mark, live in Orlando, Fla., but visit Detroit Lakes in the summertime.

"When I'm in DL, I work Tuesdays, Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 to 4 (gathering information) at the Historical Society," she said.

When she researches the 1950s and other years before the two newspapers merged, she prefers the Becker County Record to the Detroit Lakes Tribune, because they used different types of paper and the photos were better in the Record.

"You only have to go to the front page in the early days (of Detroit Lakes)—news, weddings, obits, they're all on the front page. The stuff on the inside is all tiny print."

Other material for her Facebook page is submitted by readers. "A lot of people will go through their scrapbooks and send things to me—I give them credit. Then others see it and send me stuff from their scrapbooks."

Any photo of a building from Detroit Lakes is likely to get 10,000 to 15,000 people viewing it. "Any of those old pictures from the old days, people just go berserk over—people love the old pictures," she said.

Local history is for younger people, too, she said. "It's fun for kids to look up their parents in the newspaper. It's kind of a fun thing for people to see what was going on back then, to see mom or dad or sister or brother. I've had people tell me 'I just didn't know this about my mom. I saw a picture of her from 1959.'"

Schaffler categorizes her material by year, making it easier to find items when she gets requests. For instance, a reader asked her for information about Dairylane (ice cream shop) in 1959, located on Washington Avenue across the street from what is now Sanford Clinic.

"I knew it as Sandwich Hut, next to the Red Hen (which became D'Dahl's and Burnsides). She said her dad owned it in 1959—I looked in the file and there it was. I found it."

Schaffler did 27 research projects for people last time she was in Detroit Lakes.

One time at the Sandbar, she and her husband ran into Laura Olich of Detroit Lakes, who had been named Miss Detroit Lakes in 1956, but had never seen the newspaper photos. "I found five or six photos and framed them for her," Schaffler said.

She knows another woman, Leonna Leighthieser, who has scrapbooks "with every picture of Washington School from the very beginning—unbelievable."

Popular now on her Facebook page is people talking about the house in Detroit Lakes they used to live in, and who lived near whom at different times. "Everybody gets into their own memories, and they become everyone's memories," she said. "There's just so much history among all of us (alumni)—we all went to Holmes Junior High at one time."

Schaffler tries to keep her Facebook page nostalgic, but even that can be controversial sometimes. She posted a recent newspaper story about the American Legion Campground facing possible development pressures that drew a lot of attention on her page and sparked some angry feedback.

She posted a 1962 photo (sent to her by a reader) of DL high school kids in blackface which caused a tumult that resulted in her (for the first time ever) blocking four DL alumni and removing comments from her page. She refuses to be bullied, and says her philosophy is to post local history, even the stuff that makes people cringe a bit these days. It shows how much things have changed.

Most readers supported her, she said, but "there were four or five angry people that just went off the deep end."

If it sometimes seems like Schaffler approaches her Facebook history page with military precision, it might be because she spent 10 years as a civil servant working in military protocol (planning and appointments, etc.) for a three-star general. Her husband spent 25 years doing the same thing for a five-star general.

"You gotta be organized, I'll tell you that," she said.The couple lived in some interesting places— in Hawaii for 11 years, Japan for three years, Daytona Beach for two years and Woodbridge, Conn., for two years.

Out of college, she worked as a elementary school physical education teacher in St. Cloud, because her father told his son and three daughters he would pay for their college educations if they taught for at least four years. All but one daughter started out as a teacher.

Kathy's future husband, Mark, taught social studies in St. Cloud, and they both also coached before he went into the military for 25 years.

They have one daughter, Karrie Shannon, a 5-year-old grandson, Hudson and 6-year-old granddaughter, Kaeleen, who live in Orlando too.

The Schafflers moved to Orlando after Mark retired from the military, because Kathe's sister had a 1957 house there they could use temporarily, which eventually became permanent. "We retired, both of us—we took off 18 months, then we both went back to work," she said with a laugh. He taught ROTC at a college in Dayton Beach and she worked as a company representative for Motorola in Plantation, Fla. "It was a great job, I really liked the people," she said.

Now they have retired for real. "We like to explore," she says. They enjoy bicycling and checking out little mom and pop restaurants.

And of course, her Facebook DL history page is never boring.