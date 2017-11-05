Now Deede, who retired from his 30-year career as a wildlife biologist at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge a little over two years ago, has a new claim to fame: A 15-piece puzzle map of all the county's different watersheds.

With the help of his friends and neighbors, Lindy and Tina White — who did the woodwork and graphic design, respectively, on the 30x48-inch work of art — Deede created the puzzle from a GPS map provided by Mike Sharp of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). That puzzle map, as well as his observations during his walking tour, will be the subject of a Brown Bag Lunch presentation at the Becker County Museum this Wednesday, Nov. 8. Titled "Walking, Wetlands & Muddy Brown Soup," the free public presentation is scheduled to start promptly at noon.

Deede says he was inspired to create the puzzle by his observations of the county's waterways during his 2½ year walking project.

"One day in April 2015, I was walking across Becker County Highway 12, in the western part of the county," he said. "The Buffalo River flows under that road, and I noticed how clear and beautiful it looked.

"I had an opportunity to go back there, about a month or so later, and I saw that it had turned into a muddy, brown soup," Deede added. "I thought, 'What is going on here, that the water clarity could take such a drastic turn for the worse in such a short period of time?"

His curiosity led him to join the MPCA's volunteer stream monitoring program.

"I got aligned with them and got what's called a Secchi tube and started taking (water) samples," he said. "That first year I focused mostly on the Buffalo River and its tributaries, but as I continued to walk the county's roads I discovered there were so many rivers in the county, and I asked myself, 'what is their water transparency like?' So I expanded my testing to include all of the rivers in the county... there are 15 that flow out of the county, and only one that flows in. That got me to thinking... I was a wildlife biologist at Tamarac for 30 years, and I wasn't aware of this — so how many others in this county aren't aware of it?"

Deede started thinking about how to create a "fun and educational, interactive learning experience" out of discovering Becker County's waterways — and that, in turn, led him to his puzzle project.

"I approached Lindy and Tina White about it, and they agreed to give it a try," he said. "We took a step by step approach... I'm really pleased with the quality of the finished product, and I've shown it to a number of different agencies — the DNR, MPCA, Pelican River Watershed District, Soil & Water Conservation District, Detroit Lakes Wetland Management District, Tamarac, and several school teachers. It was even on display at the county fair this summer."

The completed puzzle is currently on display in the lower level of the Becker County Museum, as part of the museum's new, interactive science center, which includes microscopes and scientific slides, coloring books and other fun, interactive exhibits for the whole family.

Deede says it's a good fit for the museum at this time. "I'm very pleased that they're willing to give it a temporary home, where it can get more exposure to the public," he added.

Deede's presentation at the museum this Wednesday is free and open to the public. Call the museum at 218-847-2938 for more information, or to reserve a catered lunch at a cost of $8 per person.