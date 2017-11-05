DL man charged with having pills, marijuana

According to court records, on Oct. 13 Detroit Lakes police were called to a residence after the owner reported he could see an intruder there via home security camera. Officer arrived at the scene, heard a door close, and found Jacobson standing outside on the ground wearing a hoodie, gloves and a ski mask.

He was searched and officers allegedly found nine controlled substance pills on him, along with 61 grams of marijuana, with packaging. Police later found that he may have been given permission to be at the residence by a relative of the homeowner.

Jacobson appeared in court Oct. 16 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $1,000 and bond at $10,000, with standard conditions of release, or $15,000 without conditions.