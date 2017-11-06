Two caught burglarizing lake cabin

Christopher Steven Harstad, 32, of Rochert is charged with felony third-degree burglary.

According to court records, about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 law enforcement officers responded to an alarm at a Becker County lake cabin that had been burglarized the previous week.

Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle with North Dakota plates parked at the cabin. The garage door was open, the lights were on and numerous items were in the front seat of the vehicle. The vehicle was owned by Swanson, and when contacted, the owner told police he was not welcome at the cabin.

While at the cabin, officers heard yelling coming from the lake—they found Harstad in the water, struggling to swim. They then found Swanson trying to hide on the ground in the dark. Swanson allegedly admitted the two had stolen items from the garage and a shed on the property.

Both men appeared Oct. 3 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who set cash bail for at $2,000 and bond at $30,000, with standard conditions of release, or $60,000 without conditions.