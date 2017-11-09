And then, on Sunday, Oct. 29, it was time for them to show off what they'd accomplished. The 17 athletes from the Becker County DAC, Lakes Homes and Divine House, known collectively as "Team DL Strong," got on the bus and headed for the Sanford Health Athletic Complex (SHAC) on the campus of North Dakota State University — site of the 2nd annual FargoMania, a CrossFit-style fitness competition designed specifically for adults with special needs to showcase their strength and skill.

Though they didn't get to celebrate an overall team victory, Team DL Strong did bring home two individual medals.

"I got second place," said competitor LeAnn Hazelton proudly; DL Strong's Jacob Torblaa also took home a medal, for third place in his division.

"They did awesome," said Joe Lindgaard, who co-owns CrossFit Detroit Lakes with his wife Lessa, and served as one of the team's five coaches during the eight-week training process.

"We didn't take the team championship, but we had a couple of athletes place in the top three, which was not bad for our first year."

"There were some tears," admitted Chad Baethke, executive director of the Becker County DAC. "They really wanted to win, and they didn't. That's really not a bad lesson... they didn't win, but they worked hard and competed hard and had a lot of fun."

"They worked their butts off," said DAC Job Trainer Darcy Jahnke, who helped coach the athletes and accompanied them to the competition. "It was such an amazing opportunity for these guys, and their coaches were just wonderful."

When asked if they'd do it again next year, the DAC group responded with an emphatic "yes!"

"I felt like I was someone famous — a really strong guy," said teammate Tom Foltz, noting with a grin that the crowd even cheered when he stood up and flexed his muscles.

"They were cheering, cheering, cheering!" exclaimed Kelly Volgert.

Baethke and Lindgaard said that they were both approached back in August by Jake Haile of TNT Kid's Fitness & Gymnastics, who was one of the founders of FargoMania, and asked if they might be able to put together a team for the event.

Before they knew it, there were 17 people signed up from the three participating organizations — Becker County DAC, Lakes Homes and Divine House — and several of them went to IceHouse CrossFit in Fargo for a FargoMania fundraiser, IceHouse-Palooza, that was held on Aug. 19.

There was a competition held during that event as well, said Jahnke, "to show them what FargoMania was like," and the DL athletes did surprisingly well even though they hadn't yet started training.

"They were all paired with a CrossFit athlete who helped guide them through the challenges," she said. "It was super-inclusive."

Baethke agreed, saying that the entire experience was one of the more inclusive programs that he's been involved with in his career.

"It was a very big self esteem builder for them," he said. "I thought they got a lot of benefit out of it."

Baethke, Jahnke and Lindgaard all noted that they would like to see the program become a year-round experience for the athletes. Lindgaard said he hopes some, if not all of them will come back and start training again in January — and Jahnke said that after they saw how much fun the group had, there has been some interest expressed by other DAC members in taking part in next year's competition as well.

"We have hopes of making it into a year-round program," said Baethke, but noted that they had just begun to explore some funding options for doing so.