"It was an adventure we won't soon forget," said Frazee Deputy Clerk Marian Estenson. "The outage happened a few minutes before 6 p.m. — we were in absolute darkness there," she said.

The Event Center polling place is shared by Frazee and Burlington Township, and Burlington Township Clerk Jennifer Beck immediately called the County Auditor-Treasurer's Office.

"She notified us there was no power in the entire city," said Becker County Auditor-Treasurer Mary Hendrickson. "We called the power company, and they told us there was a major outage on election night."

The outage was caused by a transmission failure by Great River Energy, and affected substations in Frazee, Vergas, Dent, Evergreen, Perham, Dora and Butler, according to a spokeswoman with Lake Region Electric Cooperative.

The outages lasted from 3 minutes to 38 minutes.

Beck, the township clerk, called her husband, who is a Frazee firefighter, and he immediately sprung into action.

"She told him 'we need power now,'" said Estenson. He called a firefighter who was close to the fire hall, and who had to manually open the electric doors to get in and out of the station because of the power outage.

"He told him to get a truck over there (to generate power)," Estenson said. "We had 60 to 80 people at the Event Center and more people were coming, even though it was dark out and the Event Center was dark."

The voting machines continued to work even without power, because their battery backups kicked in as designed, but light was badly needed inside the building, Estenson said.

"All four of my election judges on the afternoon shift were new, but they did great," Estenson said. "Our fabulous fire department stepped right in, they were there within five minutes of the lights going out ... with two trucks with generators."

All this happened during a record-breaking election turnout in Frazee, and that led to more complications.

"We were almost out of Frazee ballots, we had about 10 left," Estenson said, "and just before the outage I had to come over to the city office to copy more."

Frazee, it turns out, was one of about a half-dozen precincts in Becker County that ran low on ballots and had to use copies, or unofficial ballots, that cannot be run through voting machines and had to be hand-counted, Hendrickson said.

But Estenson was left in the dark in the city office with no way to copy blank ballots. That's when the Frazee Police chief showed up to help.

"He set up his generator in city hall so I could copy ballots for Frazee voters, so we could continue the election," Estenson said. "It was an interesting event."

Frazee voters cast a total of 540 ballots, more than 50 of which were unofficial ballots that had to be hand-counted, and also counted more than 100 absentee ballots, Estenson said.

"This amount (of voters) was unprecedented," she said. "We had two positions open and four people running for the city council, but the presidential race always brings out a little more."

Frazee City Administrator Denise Anderson was at the Event Center during the power outage, and sung the praises of the fire and police departments.

" Due to their quick on-the-spot reaction, the Event Center was well lit and the election process did not skip a beat," she said. "I was especially impressed with the calm reaction of all of the election officials on staff at that time who keep the process moving, and kept a sense of humor to accommodate voter's needs. I was extremely surprised that voters continued to stream in to vote despite the power outage. In my opinion, Frazee rocks!"

The Frazee precinct was the last to be counted at the courthouse, at almost 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, said Hendrickson.

Turnout was huge across Becker County — which saw 92.29 percent of its registered voters casting a ballot, Hendrickson said.

Statewide, about 74 percent of eligible voters in Minnesota cast a ballot in Tuesday's election, down slightly from the previous two presidential contests.

The national turnout was pegged at just above 50 percent.

"The last presidential election, we (Becker County) were at 85 percent turnout, Hendrickson said. "We did have five or six precincts that ran out of ballots. There were so many new voter registrations," she said.

Unofficial photocopied blank ballots were used in those cases, as they were in Frazee.

When unofficial ballots are used, "you have to do a separate tally sheet and hand tabulate, they can't go through the machines," she said. "Then we have to manually enter those votes into the Secretary of State's website."

One township, which Hendrickson declined to name, accidently mixed its official and unofficial ballots and election workers at the courthouse had to hand-sort over 800 ballots.

One race, for the Lake Park-Audubon School Board, was close enough that the Secretary of State's Office notified the county that it meets the criteria for a recount, if requested by a candidate.

Early voting was popular, with Becker County receiving thousands of ballots via absentee voting prior to the election.

"Over 3,000 votes were cast in our lobby prior to Election Day," Hendrickson said, at least 700 of them in the final seven days, when voters were able to feed their ballots, with help from election officials, into election machines set up in a room at the courthouse.