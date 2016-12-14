The firefighter of nearly 21 years had, for a very long time, watched people die on the sides of roads from car accidents he responded to, then watched as his marriage and family life imploded because of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder that had crept in. Every time he shoved an emotion or memory away into the back of his brain, it seemed to come back out in a much more fierce, powerful way that set him on the road to self-destruction.

That road led him to the end of his own gun two and a half years ago, pulling the trigger in the hopes that the pain would finally go away.

"But the gun didn't go off," said Geiselhart, who believes his trusty gun, which had never misfired before, was actually more in the hands of God that day than his own. There were bigger things in store for him, and now he knows what.

Right after that moment of truth, Geiselhart discovered that he wasn't the bad guy he thought he was—he was simply one of the many, many victims of PTSD. Once he knew this, he told his fellow firefighters about it and hasn't stopped talking since.

He has become a familiar face on the local circuit, warning about the effects of PTSD and suicide prevention, but more recently he has been taking his story on the national level. In fact, he's even shut down his business as a mechanic just to dedicate his life to saying "yes" to as many public presentations he can—and there have been many.

He went from starting out at a mental health awareness event of 200 attendees in his hometown (which he thought at the time was huge) to being flown all over the United States to speak to much larger groups of people within the field of first response and mental health. He says speaking engagement requests really started coming in after he spoke at the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association Conference in Duluth last year.

"I didn't know what to expect; I didn't know if I'd be booed off or called a coward," said Geiselhart, who instead got something he didn't expect. "A long standing ovation and tears running down some of their faces," he said. "I think they could relate, going through accidents and nightmares and anger, and I think they could also see it happening with some of their own firefighters with divorces and alcohol."

Geiselhart says he's had guys come up to him who have been retired from firefighting for 10 years that still have nightmares and other effects of PTSD. For them and for others, Geiselhart will not only be that understanding ear, but the guy who can now talk about hope and treatment.

"I underwent EMDR therapy (Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing), and it's amazing," said Geiselhart, who says the psychotherapy treatment opened up his mind so that he could process those memories in a healthy way. "My nightmares came alive, but I started talking about them instead of numbing them with drugs and, once I did that, they weren't haunting me in my nightmares anymore—I had control of them."

Geiselhart, who is still a firefighter, says it still hurts when he sees memorial crosses on the sides of the roads because it brings him back to those instances, but the difference is that now he can handle it, thanks to getting help. He says firefighters, EMT's and police officers are the toughest people out there—and it's for that reason he feels he needs to also be out there talking about this issue.

"Because they're too tough—they're the helpers, not the ones who usually go and get help," said Geiselhart. "But man, it isn't macho to go home and destroy yourself or your family."

Throughout his journey across the United States, Geiselhart says his story has turned the heads of professionals throughout the mental health industry who are more than interested in what he has to say.

"I remember I was sitting there in a room full of people with master's degrees, and there's me who doesn't even have a bachelor's degree, and I said, 'Well, where do I fit in here with all this?' and they just stopped and looked at me and said, 'Scott, you're the reason we're here.'"

The people on the front line of tragedy are handed a heavy burden to carry, and Geiselhart says at a conference in Oregon where he was a speaker, he inadvertently ended up saving two more lives the second day of the conference when he was just a spectator.

"A guy ran right past me (outside the conference), and he was crying, had snot coming out of his nose, and nobody was following him," said Geiselhart, adding that the man shot out into traffic, and so he decided to go after him to see what was going on.

"And I grabbed him and he crashed up against the building, and I said, 'Look, I'm not from around here...' and he goes, 'You're the guy from Minnesota..." and he was just hurting so bad."

Geiselhart says the man, along with another woman up in a hotel room that was another first responder, had decided to take their lives. By the time the two men got up to the hotel room, Geiselhart says the woman was "crashing hard," and he knew how close she was to suicide.

"I sat there in a dark room with her for an hour and a half talking to her," he said, adding that he believes his own experiences have a powerful impact on people who are in the depths of PTSD because they trust he knows exactly what they're talking about. He also believes this is the reason that gun didn't go off that day.

"About two years ago I was with my younger son. We were driving around, and I said, 'I'm so glad that gun didn't go off', and he said, 'Dad, the gun did go off, it killed the bad dad.'"

Now, despite the fact that public speaking doesn't pay the bills as well as being a mechanic did, he says his life post-PTSD is a life "he's really living" and plans to continue trying to help people as they reach out to him.

"I get messages (emails, letters and facebook messages) all the time from people," said Geiselhart who says they keep reminding him of why he's doing what he's doing, especially since the Associated Press did a story on him a few weeks ago.

"I think I got 50 friend requests on facebook yesterday," he smiled, adding that he never thought in a million years he'd go from mechanic to being deemed a "motivational speaker." It all feels right now, though, he says, adding that he knows that while pulling that trigger was the stupidest mistake of his life, it happened for a reason.

"I know what it feels like to think you have no other option than to take your life...to hurt so bad that you think it's your only way out," said Geiselhart, urging people to look out for each other. "Especially now during the holiday season—everybody is going through something—just shut up and listen and don't judge."