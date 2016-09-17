Gov. Mark Dayton has lost trust with farmers and will have to work hard to restore it.

That was the message Becker County Board Chairman Barry Nelson had for DNR commissioner Tom Landwehr during a meeting earlier this month with Becker County officials.

Farmers were not happy when Dayton tried to do an end-around the legislative intent of the new buffer law and make it apply to private farmland as well as public bodies of water.

The Legislature had to get involved in the buffer controversy and essentially force Dayton Administration officials to back off overly-broad interpretation of the rules.

The governor followed that with an executive order aimed at restricting the use of certain pesticides that some scientists have implicated in the decline in pollinators, such as honeybees.

The broad new guidelines are designed to limit the use of a controversial pesticide containing compounds known as neonicotinoids.

Farm groups were angry that the order was issued with little feedback from agricultural interests.

And the new buffer law will also cost farmers money, because areas now enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program will no longer qualify because of state-mandated buffers, Nelson said.

"Farmers don't want to lose CRP funding for buffers," Nelson said. "Why would you punish your landowners for doing a program like that?"

Landwehr suggested that state and local officials work with U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson on the 2018 Farm Bill to keep buffer land eligible for CRP payments.

All in all, the meeting was low-key and collegial, with Nelson the only commissioner to attend.

In an interview, Landwehr said relations with Becker County and the City of Detroit Lakes are good.

The DNR had at one point threatened a civil suit to stop the construction of the Fairfield Inn & Suites near the Detroit Lakes waterfront.

The city is now in the process of revising its Shoreland Ordinance to address concerns.

"My staff says things are going well," with that process, Landwehr said.