    Trump supports completion of Dakota Access Pipeline

    By Reuters Media Today at 2:50 p.m.
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the media as he arrives at a costume party at the home of hedge fund billionaire and campaign donor Robert Mercer in Head of the Harbor, New York, U.S., December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich/File Photo

    WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump supports the construction of a pipeline in North Dakota, his spokesman said on Monday, Dec. 5, when asked about the government's ruling against the controversial project.

    "With regard to the Dakota Access Pipeline, that's something that we support construction of and we'll review the full situation when we're in the White House and make the appropriate determination at that time," Trump spokesman Jason Miller said at a transition team news briefing.

