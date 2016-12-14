But through it all, said County Board Chair Barry Nelson on Tuesday, cooperation and collaboration remained a constant.

"We really are a team," Nelson said during his "State of the County" address. "When we work together we accomplish so much more than individually."

Nelson also emphasized how donations from county residents and businesses helped start up a new K-9 program in 2016, and a partnership between community groups, senior citizens and county law enforcement led to the launch of the Triad program, which helps promote personal safety and reduce the fear of crime for older adult residents.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the board finalized a certified property tax levy of $19,891,294, which marks a 3.75 percent increase over last year — but a significant reduction from the initial 4.16 percent hike that was proposed in September.

The total levy to be collected from county taxpayers in 2017 includes $3.13 million for the general fund, $7.2 million for public safety, $2.5 million for highways, $6.4 million for human services, $113,000 for recreation and $461,000 for debt service.

The preliminary 2017 county budget was also adopted, including $56.7 million in revenues and $60.2 million in expenditures.

The commissioners also approved a 2 percent cost-of-living salary increase for all elected officials, including themselves, plus an additional $4,000 increase for the county sheriff to "bring his salary in line" with what other sheriffs in the region receive.

The commissioners also reached an agreement with Klein McCarthy Architects for architectural design services on the county jail construction project, which will have an estimated budget of $18 million. For their work, Klein McCarthy will receive compensation equal to 6 percent of the overall project cost.