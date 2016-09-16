Waubun man dies after driving off bridge in Lake Park

Just before 11 pm Thursday night the Becker County Sheriff's Office received a report of an accident involving a train and a vehicle.

An investigation revealed a 2016 Ford truck was northbound on Second Street in Lake Park when it struck and went over the bridge above the Burlington Northern Railroad. The truck came to rest near the railroad tracks and was then hit by a piece of the bridge guard rail, which had landed on the tracks.

The driver, who was later identified as Edwin Stanhope, 48, of Waubun, Minn., was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes where he later died.

The Lake Park Police Department, Lake Park Fire Department, Lake Park Rescue, Audubon Police Department, Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol and St. Mary's EMS assisted at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.