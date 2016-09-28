Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Detroit Lakes Online
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Locals gather for Lake Park's annual Pumpkin Fest
Snazzier buses for Becker County?
Detroit Lakes Public Schools to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Oct. 5
Sunday event in Detroit Lakes aims to clear up misperceptions, foster understanding between Muslims, other faiths
LP-A sets meetings on proposed operating levy, school candidate forum
More Topics
Detroit Lakes
Region
State
crime
accidents
Politics
Nation
Frazee
Lake Park-Audubon
Detroit Lakes
sports
Headlines
SOCCER: Laker girls tie at East Grand Forks
COLA to host Homecoming games Thursday
Roth, Smith tied heading to Chip-N Club final round
DL swimmers second to Visitation at Otter Invitational
FOOTBALL: Raiders beat up on winless Gators
More Topics
Lakers
Hornets
Raiders
College Sports
State Tournaments
life
Headlines
Mn State colleges, universities wave application fees in October
There's a new pastor in town
Finding God all over this socialist, nonreligious country
MN Eagles, Auxiliary raise $18,600 for RRV Hospice
Paracon 2016 coming to Shooting Star Casino
More Topics
food
milestones
Travel
History
Faith
Friends & Neighbors
wave
Accomplishments
business
Headlines
Shaping up your business: Biz boot camp set for Oct. 17
Renting a car
BD’s Gas and Grub under new ownership
MN gas prices down, Colonial Pipeline leakage in south causing issues
Jack Chivers Realty adds new service branch
More Topics
business briefs
employee milestones
money management
entertainment
Headlines
It's time to put a stop to bullying
Grand opening celebration for The Barn in NYM set Oct. 1
Tamarac Fall Festival set for Oct. 1; waterfowl themes abound
Four things you can do in DL this week for no cost
Fall officially arrives this Thursday!
More Topics
events
music
theater
art
books
obituaries
Headlines
Ronald R. Aanerud
Larry A. Hanson
Ronald R. Aanerud
Genevieve E. Michaelson
David Melvin Hagen
opinion
Headlines
Student Republican assaulted prior to debate because she was wearing pro-Trump clothing
Jacob can now rest, parents should not
Thank you for a successful rotary blood screening
Big garbage, big economy
Stop the lies against Eken
More Topics
editorials
Lynn Hummel
Jake Pfeifer
letters
other opinions
outdoors
Headlines
A couple of shotgun experts find out what they've been missing in mourning dove hunting
Waterfowl hunting season now open in Minnesota
National tourney shows amazing bass catch in Minnesota
Rarely seen, the tough, wily fisher lives among us
Pheasant numbers up 29 percent over last year
More Topics
DNR
Blane Klemek
Brad Laabs
features
Headlines
Three years and counting: DL family opens up about adoption struggles
Fired up for hunting season; Local Sportsman’s Clubs have their sights set on you
Happenings
LP-A busts a move: Lake Park-Audubon Elementary receives national ‘Active Schools’ award
4-H'ers bring home ribbons from the Minnesota State Fair
Pine to Palm
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Locals gather for Lake Park's annual Pumpkin Fest
By
Kaysey Price
Today at 8:58 a.m.
A boy enjoys a treat at Lake Park's Pumpkin Fest.
1 / 5
Children play pumpking golf, one of the many activities during Lake Park's Pumpkin Fest.
2 / 5
Classic and antique cars lined the streets of Lake Park for the Pumpkin Fest goers to check out.
3 / 5
A little girl closes her eyes while getting her face painted at Lake Park's Pumpkin Fest.
4 / 5
Boys play near the face paint station, checking out their colorful new looks in the mirror.
5 / 5
Explore related topics:
News
Lake Park-Audubon
Pumpkin Fest
Lake Park
region
Fall
September
Advertisement
randomness