    Locals gather for Lake Park's annual Pumpkin Fest

    By Kaysey Price Today at 8:58 a.m.
    A boy enjoys a treat at Lake Park's Pumpkin Fest.1 / 5
    Children play pumpking golf, one of the many activities during Lake Park's Pumpkin Fest.2 / 5
    Classic and antique cars lined the streets of Lake Park for the Pumpkin Fest goers to check out.3 / 5
    A little girl closes her eyes while getting her face painted at Lake Park's Pumpkin Fest.4 / 5
    Boys play near the face paint station, checking out their colorful new looks in the mirror.5 / 5
