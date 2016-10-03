Pet owner devastated after dogs were tortured and murdered

A Husky in Audubon lost his furry friend while also getting hurt himself by nearly 40 BB pellets in his front legs.

An Audubon dog owner is angered after he found one of his dogs tortured, shot and killed and his other dog is seriously injured.

Warning images in this story may be graphic for some.

"It's going to be really hard to bury him today," said Jon Houle, Dogs' owner.

An Audubon pet owner is experiencing grief, anger, and confusion.

"Who goes around and shoots dogs for fun? I don't understand that," said Houle.

Jon Houle had been searching for his two Huskies since early Wednesday morning. He found his dig, Denali, about a mile south of here. He was seriously injured in his front leg, but still living. Last night he found his other dog, Diego, right here, and you can still see the imprint from where the body was. Unfortunately, Diego wasn't as lucky.

Both appeared to be shot with a shotgun at close range. Houle is devastated over the loss of a family member but says he can finally stop worrying.

"It's more or less a closure that both of them are home," said Houle.

And while Denali survived his injuries, he'll face a long road of recovery.

"Life is not going to be the same. He's going to have to go from being a 4-legged dog to a 3-legged dog, but at least he's still alive," said Houle.

Houle says he believes someone coaxed the dogs off his property and tortured them. An x-ray shows that Denali has nearly 40 BB pellets in his front two legs.

And Houle can't understand how or why someone would do this to his pets.

"Especially dogs that are as friendly as mine were. Neither one of them would hurt a fly," said Houle.

He's working with the Becker County Sheriff's office to get some answers. But until then, he plans to remember the happy memories he shared with his furry friends.

"They just loved playing in the snow, love playing with the kids, and the kids would build little snow forts outside and dogs would play with them in their snow forts," said Houle.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact the Becker County Sheriff's office.